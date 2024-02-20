Gospel star, Kwabena Boateng earmarks February 23 for new release ‘Baba’ 

After a lengthy absence from the limelight, the wait is over. Ghanaian gospel artist, Kwabena Boateng finally announces his next musical project: ‘Baba.’

The new single, which is championed by Psalm 106:1, will arrive in music stores on February 23 and fans can’t hold their excitement.

The charismatic singer unveiled the news in an Instagram post, announcing the date of the song, Friday, February 23, alongside the caption: “I know this song is going to bless you.” There was also an accompanying animated cover art meant to draw wandering eyes into the awesomeness that awaits.

“I’m filled with awe whenever I reflect on my life. God has been gracious,” Kwabena shared in a press release. “I’ve been sitting on this song for over a year now. I even wanted to give it out, but my wife and loved ones kept me going.”

“My daughter’s birth was a big turning point in my life. It awoke something in me that compelled me to release ‘Baba.’ All I pray for now is that this beautiful song touches the hearts of listeners and inspires them to worship God, for he has been faithful.”

‘Baba’ will mark Kwabena Boateng’s first release since his 2022 EP, “Saved By Grace.” It is poised to open the floodgates for more powerful songs from the ‘Conquer’ star as he completes his comeback onto the gospel scene, revitalized and full of God’s anointing!

Don’t miss out on ‘Baba’ this Friday. Follow the singer on his Instagram (@kwabena_music) and be prepared to praise the Lord with him.

