Wendy Shay Donates to Korle-Bu Pediatric Unit, Her Place of Birth, on Her Birthday – Full Details HERE!

Celebrated Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay, known for her philanthropic endeavors as well as her musical talents, marked her birthday in a truly special way today.

Pulling up in style in a sleek Range Rover adorned with a customized Rufftown Records number plate, Wendy Shay arrived at the Korle-Bu Pediatric Unit to spread joy and hope.

In a gesture that exemplifies her commitment to giving back to the community, Wendy Shay made vital and much-needed donations to support the young patients at the pediatric unit.

The donations, ranging from medical supplies to essential items for the children, aim to bring comfort and relief to those undergoing treatment.

Amidst smiles and heartfelt gratitude from hospital staff and patients alike, Wendy Shay expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to make a difference on her special day.

“Today is my birthday, I was born here. Shay Foundation came here to donate some pediatric cots, digital baby scale, and other essential items to the Pediatric surgeons .

We are not only donating items but also paying off the debts of mothers who gave birth,” she remarked. “I’m honored to be able to contribute to the well-being of these brave young souls.”

Wendy Shay’s generosity and compassion continue to inspire fans and admirers across the nation. As she continues to use her platform for positive change, her impact on the lives of others only continues to grow.

The management of Rufftown Records, alongside fans and well-wishers, extend warm birthday wishes to Wendy Shay, applauding her unwavering dedication to philanthropy and her remarkable contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

