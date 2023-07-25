Medikal teams up on Nobby Singh’s new single

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Medikal has ventured into the Indian market with a thrilling collaboration.

He has teamed up with Nobby Singh, a Punjabi singer signed to the Ziiki Media label, to release the single track “You Will Know (Afro-mix).”

The song is a mesmerizing fusion of musical styles, combining Medikal’s fast-paced rap style with Nobby Singh’s soulful voice.

The lyrics tell two intriguing perspectives: Nobby’s verse tells a story of a boy in a relationship, expressing that the girl is yet to fully understand his true self and personality.

Medikal’s verse takes listeners on his journey of financial success and the attention he receives from admirers after achieving fame. He embraces his individuality and lives life on his own terms.

The song has already gained immense popularity, and the team is confident that it will receive equal love and appreciation from the audience.

This collaboration is a testament to Medikal’s growing international appeal, and it is sure to further his career in the years to come.

Medikal is no stranger to success. His chart-topping hits, including “Ayekoo” with 5.2 million views, “Omo Ada” with 4.5 million views, and “La Hustle” with 2.9 million views, have captivated millions of fans worldwide.

With this latest collaboration, Medikal is showing that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The collaboration between Medikal and Nobby Singh is a sign of the growing cultural exchange between India and Ghana.

