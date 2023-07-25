fbpx
Top Stories

Medikal teams up on Nobby Singh’s new single

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 mins ago
Medikal teams up on Nobby Singh's new single
Photo Credit: Medikal & Nobby Singh

Ghanaian hip-hop musician Medikal has ventured into the Indian market with a thrilling collaboration.

He has teamed up with Nobby Singh, a Punjabi singer signed to the Ziiki Media label, to release the single track “You Will Know (Afro-mix).”

The song is a mesmerizing fusion of musical styles, combining Medikal’s fast-paced rap style with Nobby Singh’s soulful voice.

The lyrics tell two intriguing perspectives: Nobby’s verse tells a story of a boy in a relationship, expressing that the girl is yet to fully understand his true self and personality.

Medikal’s verse takes listeners on his journey of financial success and the attention he receives from admirers after achieving fame. He embraces his individuality and lives life on his own terms.

The song has already gained immense popularity, and the team is confident that it will receive equal love and appreciation from the audience.

This collaboration is a testament to Medikal’s growing international appeal, and it is sure to further his career in the years to come.

Medikal is no stranger to success. His chart-topping hits, including “Ayekoo” with 5.2 million views, “Omo Ada” with 4.5 million views, and “La Hustle” with 2.9 million views, have captivated millions of fans worldwide.

With this latest collaboration, Medikal is showing that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The collaboration between Medikal and Nobby Singh is a sign of the growing cultural exchange between India and Ghana.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Warning by Medikal

Video: Warning by Medikal

31st March 2023
Sika Me P3 by Dosted Gennah feat. Medikal

Video: Sika Me P3 by Dosted Gennah feat. Medikal

31st March 2023
Beef cooking? TeePhlow replies Medikal; claims he is a cry baby who just wants attention as VGMA nears

Beef cooking? TeePhlow replies Medikal; claims he is a cry baby who just wants attention as VGMA nears

23rd March 2023
Medikal says he didn't reply Amerado's diss track because he isn't on his level; claims Teephlow is jealous of him!

Medikal says he didn’t reply Amerado’s diss track because he isn’t on his level; claims Teephlow is jealous of him!

22nd March 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 27: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker