Exclusive Unveiling of KobbySalm’s “Fabegye” Music Video – Watch HERE

KobbySalm has finally released an official music video for ‘’Fabegye’’, a song that made massive hits on streaming platforms in Kenya and Ghana just a week after its release.

The highly-anticipated music video is rated ” Topnotch” by music aficionados and was under the direction of 100Folt.

The music video was kept clean and colorful with the lyrics perfectly aligning with the visuals in a classic way. Parts of the ‘’Fabegye’’ music video was shot in Kenya and Ghana bringing cross-cultural effects and diversity.

The music video represents the song’s jolly, groovy, and energetic Gospel Amapaino feel produced by Acoustic Musik.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic