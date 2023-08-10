fbpx
Top Stories

Exclusive Unveiling of KobbySalm’s “Fabegye” Music Video – Watch HERE

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 seconds ago
Exclusive Unveiling of KobbySalm's "Fabegye" Music Video - Watch HERE
Photo Credit: KobbySalm

KobbySalm has finally released an official music video for ‘’Fabegye’’, a song that made massive hits on streaming platforms in Kenya and Ghana just a week after its release.

The highly-anticipated music video is rated ” Topnotch” by music aficionados and was under the direction of 100Folt. 

The music video was kept clean and colorful with the lyrics perfectly aligning with the visuals in a classic way. Parts of the ‘’Fabegye’’  music video was shot in Kenya and Ghana bringing cross-cultural effects and diversity.

The music video represents the song’s jolly, groovy, and energetic Gospel Amapaino feel produced by Acoustic Musik.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

KobbySalm taps JOA & Neqta for 'KronKron' audiovisual off 'This Is Us' EP

KobbySalm taps JOA & Neqta for ‘KronKron’ audiovisual off ‘This Is Us’ EP

18th May 2022
Suicidal by KobbySalm feat. Ghana Urban Gospel AllStars

Video: Suicidal by KobbySalm feat. Ghana Urban Gospel AllStars

15th February 2022
Twale by KobbySalm feat. Sam Oladotun & Overflow Inc

Video: Twale by KobbySalm feat. Sam Oladotun & Overflow Inc

25th November 2021
KobbySalm hosts star studded listening session for upcoming This Is US EP!

KobbySalm hosts star studded listening session for upcoming This Is US EP!

9th November 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2023 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 29: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker