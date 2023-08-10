Patience: Moffy’s new song will make you fall in love

Afro Fusion artiste Moffy has released his first single of the year. The song titled “Patience”, is his first solo single of the year.

After an impressive reaction to a debut EP with his collective 99 PHACES, the “Sweet Feeling” hitmaker is back with another banger.

“Patience” is an Afrobeats song that is a plea to his lover as he encourages her to be patient with the ups and downs of their relationship.

Moffy delivers his request in a romantic melody on beddings of a jazzy Afrobeats instrumental produced by Insvne Auggie. Moffy is one of the marked new leaders of the next wave of musicians to hail from the Gold Coast.

His sound is rich in his culture and passion, blending his indigenous dialect, Ga, with English and Pidgin to communicate his messages effectively in his music.

He is one that resonates with the girls, guys, the streets and the elites.

