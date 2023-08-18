Sir Ray’s Vero Challenge freestyle is a must-listen

Upcoming artist Abroso Alex, better known as Sir Ray has dropped his entry for Kelvyn Boy‘s trending Vero Challenge.

Known for his passionate lyrics and catchy melodies, Sir Ray is also a talented freestyler.

His most-streamed single, “Sakra,” and has racked up over 100,000 streams on music streaming app Spotify.

In the Vero Challenge freestyle, he poured his heart out to his crush, Veronica. He asked for her attention and patience as he goes through a bad time financially.

Sir Ray is a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene. With his talent and passion, he is sure to go far. His fans should keep an eye out for his upcoming projects.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic