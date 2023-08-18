fbpx
Sir Ray’s Vero Challenge freestyle is a must-listen

Photo Credit: Sir Ray

Upcoming artist Abroso Alex, better known as Sir Ray has dropped his entry for Kelvyn Boy‘s trending Vero Challenge.

Known for his passionate lyrics and catchy melodies, Sir Ray is also a talented freestyler.

His most-streamed single, “Sakra,” and has racked up over 100,000 streams on music streaming app Spotify.

In the Vero Challenge freestyle, he poured his heart out to his crush, Veronica. He asked for her attention and patience as he goes through a bad time financially.

Sir Ray is a rising star in the Ghanaian music scene. With his talent and passion, he is sure to go far. His fans should keep an eye out for his upcoming projects.

