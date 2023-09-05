fbpx
Medikal Reveals: the Lavish Lifestyle I Display on Social Media is Just an Illusion, Boosting My Brand
Photo Credit: Medikal

Medikal, the renowned Ghanaian rapper, has confessed that the lavish image he presents on social media is merely a facade.

According to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, in a Twitter space discussion with Cookie Tee, the money, cars and houses he flaunts on social media are just props that boosts his brand and should not be taken seriously.

Explaining his point, Medikal cited Hollywood movies, stating that just as shooting and killing are not real, so are the expensive cars, vacations, private jets, e.t.c. he flaunts.

“It’s all props, it’s like the Rambo movie, you see him with guns, shooting and killing, but in real life, he’s in The Bahamas chilling, that’s how it is.

“So what you see on social media is an illusion. It’s just my brand. I don’t have anything. My fans know that whatever I don’t own, I won’t claim as my own. I’m not rich, I’m trying to survive, I’m a hustler just like everyone else,” he said.

