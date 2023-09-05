Medikal Reveals: the Lavish Lifestyle I Display on Social Media is Just an Illusion, Boosting My Brand

Medikal, the renowned Ghanaian rapper, has confessed that the lavish image he presents on social media is merely a facade.

According to the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker, in a Twitter space discussion with Cookie Tee, the money, cars and houses he flaunts on social media are just props that boosts his brand and should not be taken seriously.

Explaining his point, Medikal cited Hollywood movies, stating that just as shooting and killing are not real, so are the expensive cars, vacations, private jets, e.t.c. he flaunts.

.@TheCookieteeGH will be moderating the @3entertainGH X Spaces tonight as we discuss topical issues in the entertainment industry.



Don't miss the exclusive with @Amgmedikalmdk as well 🚀https://t.co/XWwk4Dt5Lo — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) August 31, 2023

“It’s all props, it’s like the Rambo movie, you see him with guns, shooting and killing, but in real life, he’s in The Bahamas chilling, that’s how it is.

“So what you see on social media is an illusion. It’s just my brand. I don’t have anything. My fans know that whatever I don’t own, I won’t claim as my own. I’m not rich, I’m trying to survive, I’m a hustler just like everyone else,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic