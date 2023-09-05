Exclusive: Mr. Drew Dives into the Making of ‘Case’ and Refutes Claims of it Being a Kaywa Diss Track

Mr. Drew, the Ghanaian singer and dancer, recently opened up about the inspiration behind his latest chart-topping track, ‘Case’ and dispelled rumors about it being a diss to former label owner, Kaywa.

His new song quickly gained attention upon its release, with some music lovers suggesting that it is a shade song to Ghanaian music producer and CEO of Highly Spiritual record label, Kaywa, who had previously worked with Mr Drew.

However, the crooner has clarified during an interview with Naa Ashorkor and Cookie Tee on the New Day Show On TV3 that he did not make the song for his former boss.

According to him, he co-wrote the ‘Case’ song with his colleague singer, Kuami Eugene, about 3 years ago, adding that it was supposed to be released before his ‘Later’ song which featured Kelvyn Boy.

”Oh no, I don’t think I would be someone who will make a song for just 1 person. Funny enough the song is 3 years. Oh yeah, I wrote it 3 years ago.

I actually wrote this song with Kuami Eugene and I was planning to release that instead of ‘Later’ featuring Kelvyn Boy. I was looking for a song to release and then I was going through the beat I had, so this is not the actual beat, it is a highlife song,” he stated.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic