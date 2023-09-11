fbpx
Aftermath of Wendy Shay’s ghastly rear-end collision with a truck! – FULL DETAILS HERE

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Photo Credit: Wendy Shay

A day after Wendy Shay’s viral accident, her management, Rufftown Records have addressed the public with latest updates relating to the traffic accident on the Kwabenya ACP highway.

Her vehicle, a Wrangler, was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with an incoming tipper truck carrying sand.

The incident is reported to have occurred a few minutes after midnight on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

It’s reported that upon realizing the danger, Wendy Shay maneuvered her vehicle into a ditch to avoid a direct collision with the tipper truck.

Following the accident, Wendy Shay was taken to the hospital for medical treatment after complaining of a headache.

The damaged Jeep Wrangler is still in a gutter ditch where it was steered towards in an attempt to control the vehicle during the collision.

In 2018, her predecessor and label mate, Ebony Reigns sadly couldn’t survive a similar accident.

We hope for her quick recovery and well-being, and we wish her the best during this challenging time.

