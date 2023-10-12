Stonebwoy & Rocky Dawuni Make Submissions for 2024 Grammy Awards: Will They Secure Nominations in New African Music Category?

Amidst the heightened anticipation for the 2024 Grammy Awards, two prominent figures in Ghana’s music scene, Stonebwoy and Rocky Dawuni, have taken a significant step by submitting their projects for consideration at the prestigious event.

Rocky Dawuni, a two-time Grammy nominee, has entered the race with his song “Shade Tree.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, known for his unique blend of reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats submitted his album “5th Dimension.

The 2024 Grammys come with exciting developments, including the introduction of new categories.

The most notable for African music is the “Best African Music Performance” category, recognizing artists who draw from the rich tapestry of African musical traditions.

As the nominations for the 2024 Grammys are set to be announced on November 10 in a star-studded livestream event, Ghanaian music enthusiasts are brimming with hope.

The new Grammy category provides an opportunity for artists like Stonebwoy and Rocky Dawuni to secure nominations, bringing them one step closer to Grammy glory.

