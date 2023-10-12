fbpx
KobbyRockz Ebefa makes Audiomack’s Germany & Brazil Weekly 100 Charts

KobbyRockz Ebefa makes Audiomack's Germany & Brazil Weekly 100 Charts
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

KobbyRockz’ latest song, “Ebefa,” has transcended borders to capture the hearts of listeners in Germany and Brazil.

The track, released on September 14, 2023, has swiftly ascended Audiomack’s Weekly 100 charts, securing the 100th position in Germany and the 55th spot in Brazil.

Audiomack’s Weekly 100 charts are a testament to the song’s global appeal, showcasing its popularity and resonance in different corners of the world.

Weekly 100: Germany
Weekly 100: Brazil

KobbyRockz, known for his signature style and captivating lyrics, has struck a chord with international audiences, solidifying his position as a versatile artist with a magnetic presence in the music industry.

“Ebefa” continues to win the hearts of fans, and its meteoric rise on these prestigious geo charts serves as a testament to the artist’s unwavering talent and the song’s irresistible charm.

