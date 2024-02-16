fbpx
Experience the Grit and Authenticity of KobbyRockz’s Latest Album; Straight Outta Kantamanto – Listen NOW!

Experience the Grit and Authenticity of KobbyRockz's Latest Album; Straight Outta Kantamanto - Listen NOW!
Photo Credit: KobbyRockz

KobbyRockz’s latest hip-hop album, “Straight Outta Kantamanto,” delivers a gritty and authentic portrayal of life in Ghana’s bustling market district.

With tracks like “6am in Kanta,” “Move,” and “Obia ba Nyɛ,” the artist dives into the struggles and triumphs of urban life with raw lyricism and infectious beats.

Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

Collaborations with fellow artists such as TheWay and Maestro TR add depth and diversity to the album’s sound.

Producer Kaylune’s skillful production on the intro, outro, and several tracks infuses the project with a cohesive sonic identity, while SnoopManny’s contributions on tracks 2 and 3 bring a unique flavor to the mix.

“Straight Outta Kantamanto” is a must-listen for fans of African hip-hop seeking authentic storytelling and captivating rhythms.

Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

