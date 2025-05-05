Ebefa: A whisper of divine assurance from Ewura Abena

Ebefa, the latest single from Ewura Abena’s highly anticipated Grace Overflow EP, is a powerful and soulful expression of divine reassurance.

This beautifully crafted track serves as a whisper of hope, offering comfort to hearts filled with confusion and fear.

In moments when doubt creeps in and you question the fulfillment of God’s promises, Ebefa reminds you of His unwavering faithfulness.

The song’s message is clear: no matter the uncertainty, God is watching over His promises, and every single word will come to pass.

With its soothing melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Ebefa provides a spiritual refuge, reminding listeners that hope is always within reach.

For those seeking peace and assurance, this song is a must-listen, serving as a gentle reminder of God’s love and unwavering commitment to His word.

Cover Artwork: Ebefa – Ewura Abena