Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 47 seconds ago
Xlimkid and O'kenneth's "Lonely Road" Hits #28 on Billboard Us Afrobeats Chart! - More Here
Ghanaian musicians Xlimkid and O’Kenneth have achieved a remarkable milestone as their song “Lonely Road” secures the 28th position on the prestigious Billboard US Afrobeats chart, marking their debut on the influential music ranking.

Xlimkid expressed his excitement on Twitter (X), attributing the success to the support of fans. He shared, ‘Y’all made this possible; we made it to the @billboard US Afrobeats chart @billboardcharts.

I really appreciate the support!!! Stick with me, let’s get to the top. Keep streaming PAIN IN GLORY on all DSPs.’

Featured on the “Pain In Glory” EP, “Lonely Road” not only marks a triumph for the artists but also received a notable endorsement from American rapper Lil Durk, adding a global acknowledgment to the track’s success.

