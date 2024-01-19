Stonebwoy Headlines Abu Dhabi’s All Africa Festival 2024; Meets Up With Chef Faila with an Apology & Reasons for No Show at Cookathon!

International Afropop, Dancehall & Reggae artist Stonebwoy has been confirmed for the All Africa Festival (AAF) on February 2, 2024, at Etihad Park, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi & met up with Chef Faila with an apology and explanation of his no-show during her cookathon in Tamale after she called him and other artistes out.

The gig, returning for its 3rd edition, is acclaimed as the UAE’s largest celebration of Africa’s rich and diverse cultures in all their vibrant expressions and representations.

This fun-packed event will bring together residents and visitors alike for a 3-day-long entertainment and culturally immersive extravaganza.

It's happening! Stonebwoy will be headlining the All Africa Festival on February 2-4, 2024, at Etihad Park, Yas Island Abu Dhabi. Secure your spot now and let's make memories together! #AllAfricaFestival24 🇦🇪

Stonebwoy currently boasts millions of streams across all platforms. His music blends Afropop, dancehall, and reggae influences into a captivating sound showcased across five magnificent albums, including “5th Dimension,” which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Chart.

His influence and enormity in the music industry are underscored by sold-out tours spanning Europe, the UK, America, and Canada, as well as drawing over 50 thousand audiences to the 40,000-seater Accra Sports Stadium for the BHIM Concert in 2023.

The All Africa Festival seeks to build on previous successes, attracting residents and tourists to what has become an annual event that celebrates not only the diversity of African culture but also the equally culturally diverse landscape for which the UAE is known.

The festival will present a mosaic of uniquely curated experiences that pay homage to the spirit of Africa and its people residing in different corners of the world.

Furthermore, Stonebwoy has clarified that it was not his intention to deliberately miss the cooking marathon by Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak.

This was captured in a video where Faila and the Ashaiman-based musician met at the airport.

Stonebwoy thought going up to the North to support Chef Faila wasn't the right to do but immediately after the lady did the unthinkable,

Stonebwoy went ahead to post this lady on all his socials cus she reacted to his song just to show that she is a Bhimnative



This comes days after Faila expressed disappointment about not having some celebrities such as Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Samini, among others, at the landmark event in Tamale.

“I just want to tell all Faila’s fans and my fans that I couldn’t make it to Tamale because my schedule, secret weapon. See where I’m passing, the airport,” Stonebwoy said.

He proceeded to offer congratulations to Faila, asserting that the record already belonged to her and had indeed been broken.

“But congratulations. As for the record, you have finished breaking it,” Stonebwoy said.

Faila is currently waiting on the Guinness World Records for confirmation as they review her attempt at the feat.

