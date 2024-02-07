King Promise & Camidoh set to perform at MOBO Awards 2024

Ghanaian music is set to shine bright at the prestigious MOBO Awards on February 7th, with King Promise and Camidoh gearing up for sensational performances at Sheffield Arena, UK.

The exciting news was confirmed via the MOBO Awards official Twitter page. King Promise and Camidoh will join the esteemed list of Ghanaian artists who have graced the MOBO Awards stage, following Black Sheriff’s memorable appearance at the 25th edition.

🥳 It’s officially SUGARCANE season! 💃🏾🇬🇭🕺🏾@IamKingPromise and @Camidoh are performing at this year's #MOBOAwards in association with @mobolise on Feb 7th at @SheffieldArena 🔥 🤯 🤗



Tune in LIVE at 8pm on @YouTube on Feb.7 – Promise, you don't wanna miss this!… pic.twitter.com/Woux2XrhtQ — MOBO Awards (@MOBOAwards) February 5, 2024

In another exciting development, Rose May Alaba is set to release the remix of her song “Someone Special” featuring Camidoh on February 9th.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic