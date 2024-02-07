fbpx
King Promise & Camidoh set to perform at MOBO Awards 2024

King Promise & Camidoh set to perform at MOBO Awards 2024
Photo Credit: MOBO Awards

Ghanaian music is set to shine bright at the prestigious MOBO Awards on February 7th, with King Promise and Camidoh gearing up for sensational performances at Sheffield Arena, UK.

The exciting news was confirmed via the MOBO Awards official Twitter page. King Promise and Camidoh will join the esteemed list of Ghanaian artists who have graced the MOBO Awards stage, following Black Sheriff’s memorable appearance at the 25th edition.

In another exciting development, Rose May Alaba is set to release the remix of her song “Someone Special” featuring Camidoh on February 9th.

