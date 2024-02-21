Density Willy debuts with ‘Better Days Ahead EP

Ghanaian Musician Density Willy after a couple of hit songs has unveiled his debut 5 track EP dubbed ‘Better Days Ahead’.

The 5 track EP features big acts like Keche, I Sap, Vimboss Bakteria and G-Blink. ForgzyBeatz and Jaywatz worked on the production of this great incoming masterpiece

Soku Williams, better known in the showbiz industry as Density Willy, was born on 5th October, 1993. He is an energetic Ghanaian High-life Hip hop and Afrobeat musician from Dabala Adutor in the Volta Region and now lives in Afienya-Greater Accra.

Density Willy discovered his musical talent in 2010 and started doing music professionally in 2015.His unique songs, mixing Ewe,Twi and English, have left a mark on the music scene. Density Willy’s excellent voice has earned him many fans and praise in the industry.

He has released a couple of songs including “Emefa, Forever, Party Time, Am Trying, and Bless Me Today.”

These tracks show his skills and ability to create songs that reach different audiences. Density Willy is not signed under any record label yet and he’s ever ready for any record label that wishes to work with him.

He’s currently working on his first debut EP project titled “BETTER DAYS AHEAD” that he expects to take him to higher heights.

