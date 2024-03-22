Mark Okraku Mantey shares strategies to resuscitate Highlife genre – Full Details HERE!

Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has emphasized that the diminished status and reputation of the highlife genre stem from musicians’ hesitance to create more highlife sounds.

Speaking in an interview on the ‘Super Morning Show’ on Joy News, he clarified that the showbiz sector is driven by a brand’s image, therefore if a brand does not appeal to younger consumers, they will likely look for new options.

“They (younger artistes) would take elements of the same genre but they won’t be happy mentioning that, that is what they do. Every young person doesn’t want to be called an old person,” he said.

The former music producer further mentioned the likes of Kelvyn boy and Kuami Eugene, pointing out that although they produce highlife music, they do not consider themselves as highlife musicians.

According to him, repositioning and revamping Highlife’s image would draw younger performers and fans, guaranteeing its continued existence in the Ghanaian music scene.

Citing an example he said “When Fred Darko decided to manage Amakye Dede, his value was not that high, he was declining. He (Fred Darko) wanted to manage Amakye Dede, change his image and how he dressed…

He did one big show for him (Amakye Dede) on December 24, had giant billboards in town and gave him some image. The same year Joy FM had Amakye Dede for Night with the Stars.”

“The same year, Shirley Frimpong Manso in Perfect Picture told a story about Amakye Dede, which is some brand positioning she did for Amakye.

So, that year putting these together, his event at the conference Centre gave him a new image. Former President Kufour was there and all the big boys were there to see Amakye. After that his value and price changed, so positioning is everything in business. So highlife must be re-positioned.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic