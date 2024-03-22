fbpx
Top Stories

Mark Okraku Mantey shares strategies to resuscitate Highlife genre – Full Details HERE!

These are Mark Okraku Mantey's Perspectives on Revamping the Genre.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 22nd March 2024
1 minute read
Mark Okraku Mantey shares strategies to resuscitate Highlife genre - Full Details HERE!
Mark Okraku Mantey shares strategies to resuscitate Highlife genre. Photo Credit: Mark Okraku Mantey/FB

Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has emphasized that the diminished status and reputation of the highlife genre stem from musicians’ hesitance to create more highlife sounds.

Speaking in an interview on the ‘Super Morning Show’ on Joy News, he clarified that the showbiz sector is driven by a brand’s image, therefore if a brand does not appeal to younger consumers, they will likely look for new options.

“They (younger artistes) would take elements of the same genre but they won’t be happy mentioning that, that is what they do. Every young person doesn’t want to be called an old person,” he said.

Related Articles

The former music producer further mentioned the likes of Kelvyn boy and Kuami Eugene, pointing out that although they produce highlife music, they do not consider themselves as highlife musicians.

According to him, repositioning and revamping Highlife’s image would draw younger performers and fans, guaranteeing its continued existence in the Ghanaian music scene.

Citing an example he said “When Fred Darko decided to manage Amakye Dede, his value was not that high, he was declining. He (Fred Darko) wanted to manage Amakye Dede, change his image and how he dressed…

He did one big show for him (Amakye Dede) on December 24, had giant billboards in town and gave him some image. The same year Joy FM had Amakye Dede for Night with the Stars.”

“The same year, Shirley Frimpong Manso in Perfect Picture told a story about Amakye Dede, which is some brand positioning she did for Amakye.

So, that year putting these together, his event at the conference Centre gave him a new image. Former President Kufour was there and all the big boys were there to see Amakye. After that his value and price changed, so positioning is everything in business. So highlife must be re-positioned.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 3 hours agoLast Updated: 22nd March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kweku Afro debuts with audio & visuals for; Monalisa

Kweku Afro debuts with audio & visuals for; Monalisa

7th October 2019
Mz Anda: A vocal goddess with a touch of modernity

Mz Anda: A vocal goddess with a touch of modernity

22nd January 2021
List: Medikal is the most featured artist of 2020

List: Medikal is the most featured artist of 2020

18th July 2020
Shatta Wale; Stonebwoy rewrite their VGMA storyline at 4Syte Music Video Awards

Shatta Wale; Stonebwoy rewrite their VGMA storyline at 4Syte Music Video Awards

18th November 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown