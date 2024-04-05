fbpx
The Long-Awaited Ballad “December” by Gyakie Drops – Listen Now!

Gyakie's new hit "December" is finally here, and it's everything we've been waiting for. Get ready to have this track on repeat! 🎶 #DecemberByGyakie

Gyakie. Photo Credit: Gyakie/Instagram
The wait is over because Gyakie just dropped her new hit “December” and it’s the real deal. We’ve been craving some fresh tunes, and guess who came through? That’s right, our very own Gyakie with her banging new track: “December.” Get ready to have this one on repeat! 🎶

After all the hype and little sneak peeks that got everyone talking, everyone’s been on the edge of their seats waiting for this drop. And guess what? It’s go time, and the vibes are through the roof!

Cover Artwork: December - Gyakie
She’s got that killer voice that hits right in the feels, and her words just get you, you know? Well, she’s been dropping hints about this new track.” Just the name’s got people talking—December’s all about good times, hanging with the fam, and maybe a little love in the air. Social’s lit with guesses on what the tune is about, and fans? They can’t wait to blast the full song. Well it’s here.

“December” totally hooks you in with its story about love, heartbreak, and that ache for what’s gone. The tune swings right between happy vibes and that sweet sadness, nailing that feeling of missing someone special. Gyakie’s got a voice that just floats, taking us all on a trip down memory lane, packed with feels.

Fingers crossed that “December” totally smashes it and climbs right to the top of the charts for our amazing artist. You pumped to give it a listen? Don’t forget to stream “December” wherever you get your music and get in on the buzz with #DecemberByGyakie.

Listen to December by Gyakie

