Ghana Music Awards – USA Nominees Announcement is this Saturday

Stars gracing the occasion are esteemed artists such as Amerado, Eme B, Jay Baba, Wutah Kobby, and Rev Graceman.

1 minute read
Ghana Music Awards -USA Nominees' Announcement & Anniversary Dinner. Photo Credit: Ghana Music Awards - USA

The Ghana Music Awards – USA @ 5 (GMA-USA) Nominees Announcement and Anniversary Dinner promises an electrifying night of celebration of the vibrant world of Ghanaian music.

Organised by Don’s Music Production & Strategic Ideas LLC, the event is set to showcase top talents and emerging stars on April 20th, Saturday, at the prestigious Grand Resort Hotel in New Jersey.

Among the stars gracing the occasion are esteemed artists such as Amerado, Eme B, Jay Baba, Wutah Kobby, and Rev Graceman, whose performances are sure to captivate attendees.

The GMA-USA Announcement and Anniversary Dinner kicks off with a red carpet moment at 5 pm, followed by the main event at 7 pm, during which the nominees for various categories will be revealed.

In its 5th year, Ghana Music Awards – USA has given fans and industry insiders in the USA an opportunity to reward Ghanaian music players for their contributions to the industry.

The event will take place at Grand Resort Hotel in Mount Laurel , New Jersey USA.

5th GMA-USA Nominees’ Announcement & Anniversary Dinner

