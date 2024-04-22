Ghanaian Fashion Collective Free The Youth Recruits Kwesi Arthur For Debut Single “Who Dat Boy?”

Ghanaian fashion collective FREE THE YOUTH – who have taken the streetwear scene by storm and have been featured in VOGUE, The FADER, and NATIVE – make their first foray into music releasing their debut single, “WHO DAT BOY?”, available to stream now on all digital platforms via LVRN Records/The Orchard.

Produced by Quantum, the Accra-based, 10-person collective have leveraged their influence within the music space – collaborating with some of the hottest talent from the continent. On “WHO DAT BOY”, they enlist Kwesi Arthur for a debut single that perfectly fuses afro sound with drill to deliver what will no doubt be the soundtrack to every ‘fit check’ video on social media.

“We made Who Dat Boy with our boy Kwesi Arthur and it’s just one of those songs that we want the youth to rage to. ”

Cover Artwork: Who Dat Boy – Free The Youth

The release of ‘WHO DAT BOY?’ is not just a foray into music for FREE THE YOUTH but a continuation of their mission to empower and inspire through a unique cultural narrative. The collective expands their “selling stories, selling hope” mission into the music arena with distinctive, off-the-wall style and unabashed confidence. As they continue to challenge conservative norms that stifle creativity in Ghana, FREE THE YOUTH aims to free the youth, one beat at a time.

ABOUT FREE THE YOUTH

FREE THE YOUTH is a community, a movement led by young creatives passionate about empowering all African youth to connect through the arts and street culture.

FREE THE YOUTH is at the forefront of the African creative and streetwear scene. Since launching in 2015, the brand has grown with its cultural influence firmly established throughout Africa, Europe and USA in particular. With cutting edge designs, annual limited edition pieces and international collaborations, the brand has built a strong reputation and loyal community.

Stream FREE THE YOUTH’s new single “WHO DAT BOY?” out now via LVRN Records/The Orchard.

