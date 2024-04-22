fbpx
Iyke Parker and Leonardoddj Announce Release Of New Song

The new song is scheduled to be released on Thursday April 25th.

Iyke Parker & LeonardoDDJ. Photo Credit: Iyke Parker
Ghanaian music duo, Iyke Parker and LeonardoDDJ, kick off 2024, where they left off with their first song of the year. The new song is scheduled to be released on Thursday April 25th.

“Piece of Art” is a celebration of women and their bodies. It is an expression of emotions and feelings for someone who has caught your attention and piqued your interest. It is an upbeat blend of Amapiano and Afrofusion love-themed song with a groovy feel that speaks on how far he is willing to go for the woman he loves.

This song is a build up to the duo’s forthcoming project which will be released later this year.   

Cover Artwork: Piece of Art - Iyke Parker and LeonardoDDJ
About Iyke Parker

Iyke Parker. Photo Credit: Iyke Parker
A Ghanaian Producer/Artist who’s sound is heavily inspired by western pop culture, anime, 90’s Hiphop and music from the motherland (Africa). His loves for experimenting with weird sounds and samples shows in each of his productions. “Iyke Parker” first appeared in the music scene with his production on “Kay T ‘s early 2020 single release titled “Up & Away” which features ” RJZ” and “Kirani Ayat . “Iyke Parker” again joined forces with “Kay T” a few months after for the second time on a song called “Obi Ne Yem” featuring “Medikal” and “Okesse 1”. His Sound Keeps evolving with very new genre he taps in to.

Iyke Parker has worked with a number of well known musicians and producers such as Shatta Wale, Kay T, Mista Myles, Kimilist, LeonardoDDJ, RJZ, Kirani Ayat, Medikal, Yaw Tog, Ypee amongst many others.

