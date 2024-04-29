25th TGMA: OliveTheBoy lights up Achimota School for Schools Initiative

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (25th TGMA) Schools Initiative commenced last weekend with Achimota School hosting the first session.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, who were treated to a captivating performance by rising star OliveTheBoy.

The artist showcased his unique blend of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds, leaving the audience spellbound.

Additionally, Richie Mensah (of Lynx Group Of Companies) shared insights into the music industry, offering valuable advice to aspiring musicians among the student body.

His engaging discourse provided a glimpse into the dynamics of the industry and inspired students to pursue their musical passions with dedication and diligence.

The event marked a promising start to the TGMA In School Initiative, setting the stage for upcoming sessions aimed at fostering talent and nurturing a deeper understanding of the music landscape among the youth.

Organised by Charterhouse, the 25th TGMA promises to be a night to remember and shall be held on 1st June 2024, at the Grand Arena.

