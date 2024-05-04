Medikal Makes History: Sells Out UK’s 02 Indigo with Epic ‘Planning and Plotting’ Album Concert – Full Details HERE!

On a thrilling Friday night, the pulsating beats of Ghanaian music echoed through the halls of the UK’s renowned 02 Indigo as rap sensation Medikal made history, selling out the prestigious venue for his much-anticipated “Planning and Plotting” album concert.

With a capacity crowd of approximately 2,800 eagerly gathered, anticipation reached a fever pitch as the venue was officially declared sold out mere hours before the electrifying event kicked off.

Setting the stage on fire, a stellar lineup of artists, including the likes of Article Wan, graced the opening set, while spirited MCs kept the energy soaring with a medley of beloved Ghanaian hits, igniting the crowd’s fervor.

At long last, the moment arrived. Amidst thunderous applause, Medikal himself took center stage, delivering a mesmerizing performance featuring tracks from his latest album and a selection of his chart-topping hits.

Guess who’s on stage with Medikal.. herh EWiase y3 hu oo pic.twitter.com/Lmx1RlEM7a — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) May 3, 2024

The excitement peaked as he brought out an array of Ghana’s brightest stars, including the legendary Shatta Wale, the incomparable Sarkodie, rising talent Jay Bhad, the soulful Bisa Kdei, and the enchanting Efya.

However, the biggest surprise of the night came with the appearance of Medikal’s former flame, Sister Derby, sending shockwaves of delight through the audience.

🚨ICYMI🇬🇭🎶🇬🇧: This is how @Medikalbyk drew the curtains down on his historic debut *sold-out* concert at the O2 Indigo in London, UK🙌🏾



He will now join @sarkodie as the only Ghanaian rappers to have sold out the venue.



Congratulations are in order, MDK!



🦅🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/W0KtTGu5Uc — Ölele | DTS👨🏾‍🍳🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) May 3, 2024

As the clock struck 10:50 pm UK time, the curtains reluctantly fell on an unforgettable evening, leaving fans clamoring for an encore.

With this monumental achievement, Medikal etches his name alongside the legendary Sarkodie as one of the few Ghanaian rappers to conquer the illustrious 02 Indigo stage.

The resounding success of the show reverberated across social media platforms, with fans and critics alike lauding Medikal’s groundbreaking performance, cementing his status as a trailblazer in the global rap scene.

