Kojo Lap Set to Drop Another Chart-Topping Hit “On God” Featuring King Paluta Following the Success of “One Day”

Sunyani-based artist Kojo Lap is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated single “On God,” featuring the prolific rapper King Paluta. This comes hot on the heels of his previous hit track “One Day,” which garnered significant attention, numerous streams, and extensive radio airplay. As Kojo Lap continues to ascend in the music scene, his collaboration with King Paluta is poised to further solidify his position as a rising star in the industry.

Kojo Lap captured the hearts of music enthusiasts with his previous release, “One Day.” The track not only amassed a considerable number of streams but also received widespread acclaim for its infectious beats and poignant lyrics. Its success catapulted Kojo Lap into the spotlight, garnering him recognition as one of the most promising talents emerging from Sunyani.

Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the release of Kojo Lap’s latest single, “On God,” featuring King Paluta. With the momentum generated by his previous success, expectations are high for another chart-topping hit from the talented artist. The collaboration with King Paluta, who is currently enjoying immense popularity, adds another layer of excitement to the upcoming release. As anticipation builds, fans can’t wait to experience the magic that Kojo Lap and King Paluta are set to deliver with “On God.”

