Digital Music Insights: Gospel Music Trends Among Ghanaian Gen Zs – Full Details HERE!

As a predominantly Christian country, there is no doubt about how much Ghanaians love their spirit-filled music.

From Sunday morning medleys before church services to the thrill of praise and worship that envelopes congregants during each sermon, the feeling is evident on the streets as well.

It has always been obvious; the love for this genre has been seasonal, struggling with stiff competition from other genres offline.

This was mostly due to the fact that many of the other genres in the African context have made headway in digital distribution platforms. But that is a thing of the past now. Multiple music streaming platforms have recorded an increase in its consumption.

Ghana has a long line of gospel music royalty all the way from the late 1980s. But the contemporary ones are seeing digital success. Take Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, known in showbiz as Joe Mettle, for instance.

After honing his craft as a backing vocalist for veteran singers like Danny Nettey, Cindy Thompson, and Rev Tom Bright Davies, he made a name for himself as the lead singer for the indigenous multicultural music group, Soul Winners, before going solo.

The award-winning singer has not looked back since then, delivering national hits for Christian worshippers in and outside the borders of the West African country, including ‘Kadosh,’ ‘Ye Obua Mi,’ and ‘My Everything.’

His music has cut across different local demographics within Ghana. However, Ghanaian Gen Zs specifically have made it their mission to stream the notes out of his tracks in the digital world.

But don’t take it from me. Take it from the global music streaming giant Spotify, which has ranked the ‘Bo Noo Ni’ crooner among the top gospel artistes making waves in Ghana.

The platform saw a tremendous rise in listenership among this age bracket post-Covid-19.

As of this year, the genre has recorded a 329% increase in streams, a giant leap from the 2022 figures with many of the Gen-Zs with 7am being the peak listening period.

Joe Mettle was among the top Gospel artistes whose work were consumed in Ghana in around that same period, including Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss – both from Nigeria and American collectives, Maverick City Music and Hillsong Worship.

This forms part of data-driven insights that reveal the underlying trends influencing how Gen Zs engage with gospel music and faith-based content on the internet as far as Spotify is concerned.

Their listening habits also came to bear in terms of the Most Streamed Songs in Ghana as familiar songs came up strongly.

They are ‘I will pray’, ‘Calling My Name (I’m A Soldier) – Live – both by Ebuka Songs, ‘B’Ola’ Honour by Sunmisola Agbebi, ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’ by Chizie, Festizie and Moses Bliss, Firm Foundation (He Won’t) by ‘Chandler Moore, Cody Carnes, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine – [feat. Cody Carnes].

It is evident that, aside from Ghanaian Gen Zs, like their predecessors, they have an affinity for their Nigerian counterparts. This dynamic plays out once again when considering the most streamed gospel albums in Ghana on Spotify.

They include ‘Names of God’ by Nathaniel Bassey, ‘Too Faithful’ by Moses Bliss, ‘Old Church Basement’ by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, Judikay’s ‘Man Of Galilee’, and ‘Firm Foundation (He Won’t)’ by Chandler Moore, Cody Carnes, Maverick City Music, and Naomi Raine – [feat. Cody Carnes].

Additionally, Spotify’s insights reveal the top popular gospel collaborations being streamed among Gen Z in the country, featuring ‘Miracle No Dey Tire Jesus’, ‘Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [feat. Cody Carnes]’, ‘Darling Jesus’, ‘This Year (Blessings)’, and ‘Kumama Papa’.

Interestingly, Sundays, Tuesdays, Fridays respectively have been found to be the peak days at which Gen Zs consumed such music the most between 2022 and 2024.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it’s evident that Ghanaian Gen Zs are not only embracing their faith but also integrating it seamlessly into their online lives.

With a surge in gospel music streaming and a preference for faith-based content, the digital space has become a sanctuary for spiritual exploration and connection.

From streaming top gospel artists like Joe Mettle to engaging with uplifting collaborations, Gen Z’s devotion to their faith is resonating across platforms like Spotify.

As we navigate this digital renaissance, one thing remains clear: the power of gospel music to inspire, uplift, and unite knows no bounds, transcending generations and bringing communities closer together in the digital age.

