Kuami Eugene returns with ‘Canopy’ & nominated in 7 TGMA categories

Kuami Eugene has received seven (7) nominations for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

26 seconds agoLast Updated: 31st March 2024
Kuami Eugene returns with 'Canopy' & nominated in 7 TGMA categories
Kuami Eugene returns with 'Canopy' & nominated in 7 TGMA categories. Photo Credit: Kuami Eugenne/Instagram

Kuami Eugene has made a remarkable comeback with the release of his latest single, “Canopy“.

Following his recent hospitalization due to an accident earlier in the month, Canopy is certain to be a welcome relief.

Watch Canopy by Kuami Eugene

This new track not only marks his return to the music scene but also highlights his resilience and determination to continue creating music despite the challenges he has faced.

In addition to his comeback, Kuami Eugene has received seven (7) nominations for the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominees Unveiling

The categories include Best Music Video of the Year, Best Highlife Artiste of the Year, and Artist of the Year, among others.

