Sista Afia is bugged about getting left out of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Nominations

Can you believe it? Sista Afia is totally bugged about getting left out of the Ghana Music Awards. I mean, really? It’s like she poured her heart and soul into her tunes, and then poof—no recognition. The snub has her all kinds of frustration, and honestly, who can blame her? Total bummer, right?

Ghana’s own Sista Afia took to her Facebook page, totally bummed out about being snubbed by the Ghana Music Awards. She dropped a real talk post, wondering if she had accidentally stepped on some toes over at the award organization. She’s scratching her head over the whole thing, just trying to figure out why the board members left her out of the nominations.

“Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021, zero nominations which I still don’t get,” she wrote.

Sista Afia really smashed it with her track “Asuoden” featuring Rockstar, Kuami Eugene – everyone was jamming to it throughout 2021. You’d think that kind of banger would get her some serious nods when award season rolled around, right? But nope, when the nominee list dropped, her name was nowhere to be seen. Talk about a letdown!

“I learned people don’t even fill for nominations but get nominations, the downplay on my efforts ever since I started doing music in Ghana hasn’t been fair to my craft. And Yes it hurts because I work so hard,” she continued.

So, this skilled artist is calling out the Ghana Music Awards, saying there’s some shady stuff going on with how they pick who gets nominated. It looks like some folks might be getting a nod without even throwing their hat in the ring, while others who bust their chops don’t get a second glance. This whole thing’s blowing the lid off and getting people talking about whether the whole process is on the up and up.

“I’ve been quiet for soo long because I didn’t want to step on no one’s toes!” Sista Afia concluded, expressing her reluctance to speak out against the perceived injustice until now.

So here’s the deal with the Ghana Music Awards – it’s a pretty big deal in Ghana’s music scene, right? But when you look at what went down with Sista Afia, you can tell there’s some real struggle for artists trying to get some love and respect out there. Everybody’s talking about it, hoping her two cents will shake things up and make the whole scene fairer and more welcoming for all the artists in Ghana.

Check out Sista Afia’s post on Facebook. 😎✨

Hey, just dropping a quick shout-out to the peeps handling the Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominations – you can’t overlook this jam from Sista Afia, “Shine Your Eyes.” It’s straight-up fire!

Sista Afia – Shine Your Eye. Credit: YouTube

About Sista Afia

Sista Afia. Photo Credit: Motion & Stills/Facebook

Hey everyone! Meet Sista Afia, the awesome Ghanaian singer and songwriter straight outta Accra. She really burst onto the scene with her hit single “Jeje”, and guess what? It even features the dancehall king Shatta Wale and the talented Afezi Perry.

Not only does she slay with her tunes, but her stage presence is just powerful — she really knows how to get a crowd hyped! Stay tuned, ’cause this diva’s always cooking up something epic. 🎤🌟You gotta check her out!

