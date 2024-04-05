Who Will Shine Brightest? A Look at the TGMA 2024 Unsung Artiste Nominees of the Year

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024 represents a night where the luminaries of music meet the rising stars, in a celebration that honours the full spectrum of Ghanaian musical genius.

The revelation of the nominees for the Unsung Artiste of the Year has set the scene ablaze with excitement, as fans and industry insiders alike eagerly await the crowning of the next breakthrough artist in this illustrious event.

The illustrious lineup of nominees was proudly announced today, Friday, April 5th, on the esteemed broadcast of TV3’s New Day show. As the award ceremony looms on the horizon, a palpable sense of excitement is coursing through the air.

It’s a foregone conclusion that this will be a showdown for the ages, with each nominee poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry. Mark your calendars and join us in the grandeur and spectacle as we await to celebrate the coronation of Ghana’s next musical virtuoso at the TGMA ceremony!

These six nominees are undeniably shaping the future of Ghanaian music. They boldly push the envelope, innovating with avant-garde sounds and seizing the spotlight with their undeniable talent and unwavering dedication.

The Unsung Artiste of the Year award is more than just an accolade—it’s a launchpad for these emerging artistes, and there’s no question that the victor will ascend to remarkable heights.

The nominees for this year’s awards embody a spectrum of musical genres, heralding what may be anticipated as the evolution of Ghanaian music. I am pleased to present the artistes contending for this prestigious accolade this year.

Kasar

Kasar. Photo Credit: Kasar/Instagram

Biography:

Samuel Oladotun Adjasoo, hailing from the effervescent metropolis of Lagos, Nigeria, is none other than Kasar—the name that now echoes across the Ghanaian music scene. With his resonant voice and singular flair, he doesn’t just perform Afrobeat and Afro-soul; he commands these genres. Behold the ascent of a luminary.

Early Beginnings and Discovery:

Kasar embarked upon his musical odyssey as a member of his Sunday School Church Choir, where his extraordinary vocal talent first came to light. Such early acknowledgment served as the catalyst for his enduring engagement with music. Subsequent to concluding his primary studies at Kadara Junior High School in Lagos, Kasar fully committed to his musical vocation—a pursuit from which he has not deviated.

In 2019, Kasar, performing under the moniker “AJ Sam,” attained the position of 1st Runner-Up in the Citi TV Voice Factory competition. His participation in this event marked a significant turning point, effectively launching his career into public acclaim.

Things really started to shake up when Lynx Entertainment, yeah that big-shot music label in Ghana, noticed him and got him on board the next year. Signing up with them was a huge leap for his career. Kasar started to jazz up his vibe, moving from Urban Gospel to groovier tunes like Afrobeat and Afro-soul.

Development of Kasar’s Artistic Career:

In March of last year, Kasar made his official entry into the musical domain. Since this auspicious beginning, he has rapidly become an influential figure within the sphere of the industry. His notable singles — “Oyibo,” “Your Waist,” and “Pull Up” — have attracted an expanding audience, earning him considerable acclaim. It is noteworthy that Kasar’s auditory appeal extends beyond the borders of Ghana, indicating a transcendent quality to his musical offerings.

The newest contribution to Kasar’s oeuvre is “Pop Champagne,” a track that is presently generating significant interest within the musical landscape. With the advent of each novel creation, he further solidifies his presence and shapes an indelible impression, continually securing his position as a formidable entity within the realm of the music industry.

Future Prospects:

The forthcoming period holds great promise for this emerging talent. Afficionados of music should anticipate further enchanting compositions from Kasar. The journey of melodic enchantment he offers is on the verge of expanding its horizons. 🎵🌟

Watch Pop Champagne by Kasar

Kasar – Pop Champagne. Credit: YouTube

Lali X Lola

Lali X Lola. Photo Credit: Bennett Osei

Biography:

Lali and Lola, the identical twin sisters who perform under the moniker Lali X Lola, are gaining prominence in the music industry of Ghana. Hailing from Cape Coast, the duo infuses the rich musical tapestry of the region with their unique interpretations of Afro-fusion, Afro-soul, and Afrobeat genres.

Early Beginnings and Dance Roots:

From a young age, Lali and Lola were engaged in dance, yet it was not until September 2021 that they formally entered the arena of music. Distinguished by their dynamic stage presence and compelling energy, they quickly made a mark. They are descendants of an Ashanti royal lineage on their mother’s side, and their father’s lineage originates from the Volta Region among the Ewe people, a heritage that is richly woven into the tapestry of their musical expressions.

Acclaimed Musical Innovation:

The pair achieved prominence through TikTok, where their music compositions achieved widespread circulation. They are renowned for their distinctive aural aesthetic, which skillfully amalgamates classical cadences with modern percussive elements.

Their compositions have found a receptive audience not only within Ghana but also internationally. Among their distinguished works is “JOHNNY”, a composition with a lighthearted tone that reveals the deceptive ploys of a philanderer; and “Hello”, an emotive melody that eloquently conveys the profundity of rapport and yearning.

Strategic Vision and Academic Endeavor:

Lali X Lola position themselves as “entertainment scholars,” asserting that education is as critical as creativity in their pursuit of excellence. They diligently combine the refinement of their artistic skills with the fulfillment of academic achievements. With a strategic approach, their ambition is to elevate Ghanaian music to a global audience.

Live Performances and Festival Ambiance:

The duo has delivered stirring performances at esteemed gatherings, such as the Coco Fest. Their artful blend of Afrobeat, reggae, and pop engenders a vibrant environment. Their compositions aptly reflect the festival’s scenic coastal setting.

Lali X Lola’s transition from dancers to emerging musicians stands as a testament to their passion, talent, and unwavering determination. One is encouraged to pay close attention to their harmonious artistry—for it is merely at its inception.

Watch Johnny by Lali X Lola

Lali X Lola – Johnny. Credit: YouTube

Keeny Ice

Kenny Ice. Photo Credit: Kenny Ice/Instagram

Biography:

Keeny Ice, whose birth name is Barnabas Amu, is a distinguished Ghanaian musical artist. Renowned for his unique amalgamation of talent, charm, and unwavering commitment, he has secured a position for himself as one of the most promising talents in the Ghanaian music scene.

Musical Journey and Notable Achievements

“Frazz”: The latest single from Keeny Ice, entitled “Frazz,” and featuring the talents of Chief One – a contender for “New Artiste of the Year” at the Ghana Music Awards 2023 – has garnered significant attention within the Ghanaian music industry.

The production, masterminded by Two Bars, has risen to widespread acclaim, achieving substantial airplay and streaming success. Impressively, “Frazz” attained the distinguished #1 position on Apple Music’s iTunes chart, and its music video has also reached the notable rank of #23 in YouTube’s global trends, thereby reinforcing Keeny Ice’s prestigious standing in the musical domain.

TikTok Phenomenon:

Shortly after debuting, the video for “Frazz” amassed an extraordinary two million views on TikTok. The remarkable proficiency of Keeny Ice in engaging with his audience via this digital platform has significantly propelled his swift ascent to prominence.

Remarkable Lyrical Composition and Commanding Stage Demeanor:

Keeny Ice is widely acclaimed for his outstanding lyrical craftsmanship and the compelling presence he commands on stage. His intrinsic talent for engaging communication during live performances and media appearances has garnered him commendations in numerous circles.

Amapiano Phenomenon and International Reach:

Keeny Ice is engaged in a professional association with ABM Global, a standalone management entity based in Ghana, which is instrumental in promoting his musical creations internationally. Demonstrating his adaptability, Keeny Ice has ventured into the widely acclaimed Amapiano genre with compositions such as “Yekoema.”

Continued Artistic Journey:

As Keeny Ice ascends in the music industry, he maintains a steadfast commitment to producing outstanding musical works that garner a global audience engagement. His distinctive fusion of Ghanaian musical heritage with contemporary urban rhythms ensures a captivating listening experience.🎵🔥

Watch FRAZZ by Kenny Ice ft. Chief One

Kenny Ice – FRAZZ ft. Chief One. Credit: YouTube

Kwesi Amewuga

Kwesi Amewuga. Photo Credit: Kwesi Amewuga/Instagram

Biography:

Kwesi Amewuga, originally from Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region of Ghana, is emerging as a significant figure in the music industry. He was born on July 21, 1996, into a family with a rich cultural tapestry. His mother, Susana Boakye Bodjah, shares his place of origin, while his father, Anthony Bruce Bodjah, brings the heritage of the Ewe people from the Volta Region. Kwesi is one of four siblings and shares his artistic journey with a brother, who is professionally recognized as Kwabena Lyta in the musical realm.

Education and Early Influences:

Kwesi embarked on his educational journey at St. Mary’s Seminary/Senior High School located in Lolobi, within the Volta Region, subsequently completing his higher secondary education at St. Joseph Senior High School.

His foray into music commenced during his tenure at Junior High School (JHS), a period during which he was notably influenced by his elder brother, Kwabena Lyta, an active participant in the music scene. Initially mimicking his brother’s rap performances, Kwesi honed his skills and quickly established a following among his peers.

By the second year of JHS, he resolved to pursue an independent artistic route, penning original raps and expressing his unique creative talents.

Rise to Prominence:

Subsequent to completing his secondary education, Kwesi embarked on a vocation as a fuel dispensary operator at a local petrol station, all the while diligently working toward a career in the musical arts.

His significant breakthrough transpired in the year 2020, a juncture at which he partook in various rap competitions and released a series of improvised musical performances on digital platforms, notably YouTube and TikTok.

Kwesi’s distinctive approach to music, marked by an astute integration of wordplay within his lyrics, struck a chord with a broad audience base, culminating in the cultivation of a dedicated group of supporters.

Notable Works:

Young LandGuard EP (2023): Marking the onset of Kwesi’s journey in music, the Young LandGuard EP (2023) is a testament to his lyrical dexterity and eclectic musical style. The extended play features a collection of singles such as “Moves” and “Y3 B3 Blow”, which serve as anthems of empowerment and inspiration for the hustling youth and inhabitants of the urban enclaves.

Perspective on the Growth of Ghanaian Music:

In a dialogue with NDA, a fellow luminary in the realm of music commerce, Kwesi articulated the significance of fostering indigenous talents, incorporating cutting-edge methodologies, and crafting a propitious infrastructure for the artisans in the Ghanaian music sector.

He contends that technological advancements and digital forums are instrumental in projecting the essence of Ghanaian melodies to an international audience. Through streaming services and various social media channels, musicians have access to unparalleled avenues for engaging with listeners across the globe.

Obstacles and Aspirations:

Kwesi articulates the obstacles confronting musicians from Ghana, which encompass a scarcity of resources and infrastructural deficiencies. Despite these challenges, he envisages a future wherein Ghanaian musical talents gain international acclaim, extending beyond the African continent. He believes that through synergistic collaboration, effective mentorship, and the cultivation of a dynamic creative milieu, these aspirations can be actualized.

Kwesi Amewuga’s transition from impromptu performances during his Junior High School years to establishing himself as an emerging talent in the Ghanaian music scene is a testament to his dedication, inventive spirit, and fervor. Observers should maintain vigilance on this burgeoning artist as he proceeds to create significant impact within the musical domain. 🎵🌟

SevenKizs

SevenKizs. Photo Credit: Seven Kizs/Instagram

Biography:

Eric Asante, known professionally as SevenKizs, hails from the bustling metropolis of Kumasi in Ghana. This emerging artist has captivated the musical landscape with his dynamic rhythms and enthralling lyrics, earning him a steadfast audience.

Early Influences and Triumph on TikTok:

In the contemporary era of rapid digital information exchange, the artist known as SevenKizs has garnered significant recognition. He has distinguished himself as the preeminent Ghanaian artist in the Afrobeats genre to accumulate an impressive one million views on TikTok for a single track. His exceptional fusion of Afrobeat rhythms with profound narrative lyricism has captivated an audience that spans various digital platforms.

“Picture”: A Noteworthy Achievement in Music:

In the brief interval since the release of his harmonious single “Picture,” SevenKizs has attained another commendable milestone: the composition has emerged as the most Shazamed song in Ghana as of October 21, 2023. The song “Picture” subtly narrates a story filled with affection and jealousy, captivating the audience with its heartfelt lyrics and musical ingenuity.

Before its formal release, the track had already experienced a surge in popularity on TikTok, where it garnered in excess of 100,000 views. The accolade from Shazam is a testament to the song’s widespread resonance and solidifies SevenKizs’ rapidly growing prominence within the realm of music.

Musical Style and Collaborations:

SevenKizs renders his Afro-pop melodies with a genuine and captivating allure. His joint effort with the illustrious Mr. Drew on the “Picture” Remix has highlighted their combined vocal excellence and harmonious collaboration. The track, expertly crafted by Tubhani Muzik, garners continual acclaim and holds a steadfast presence in playlists throughout Ghana and internationally.

Vision and Gratitude:

Expressing his feelings about this significant achievement, SevenKizs humbly remarked, “Seeing ‘Picture’ receive such overwhelming affection is truly humbling. Being recognized as the most Shazamed song in Ghana is both a blessing and a motivation. My gratitude goes out to all the fans for their unwavering support, and I pledge to keep crafting music that resonates deeply.”

“Seeing ‘Picture’ receive such overwhelming affection is truly humbling. Being recognized as the most Shazamed song in Ghana is both a blessing and a motivation. My gratitude goes out to all the fans for their unwavering support, and I pledge to keep crafting music that resonates deeply.” SevenKizs

Future Prospects:

The ascendancy of SevenKizs from a TikTok phenomenon to a leading figure on music charts is a testament to his unwavering dedication and inventive prowess. His consistent impact on current trends and his growing popularity underscore his emergence as a formidable figure in the world of music. Observers of the industry would be wise to anticipate further contributions of harmonious artistry from this gifted Ghanaian artist. 🎵🌟

Watch Picture by SevenKizs ft. Mr Drew

SevenKizs – Picture ft. Mr Drew. Credit: YouTube

Alaptawan

Alaptawan. Photo Credit: Alaptawan/Instagram

Biography:

Nketiah Felicity, who was born on October 9, 2000 in the scenic municipality of Bolgatanga in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has established herself as an emergent musical authority known by the sobriquet Alaptawan. Her trajectory, spanning from regional esteem to a burgeoning national reputation, epitomizes an extraordinary ascent.

Early Beginnings and Genre Fusion:

The musical compositions of Alaptawan are distinguished by an exquisite fusion of traditional Ghanaian rhythms with the nuances of modern soundscapes. Her compositions, characterized by profound melodies and compelling lyrics, strike a chord with a diverse demographic. Upon her introduction to the performance arena, Alaptawan has consistently engaged audiences with her robust vocal prowess and dynamic presence.

During an evening characterized by its dynamic performances, Alaptawan distinguished herself at the Guinness Ghana AccraVaganza. Occupying the stage with renowned artists such as Shatta Wale and DarkoVibes, her presence was notable. Her musical presentation was a proficient blend of high-tempo dancehall beats with the depth of soulful melodies. With apparent ease, Alaptawan transitioned across musical styles, garnering further enthusiasm from her audience. Her repertoire included the well-received single “Bossu” alongside newer compositions, notably her recent work, “Vaganza”.

Awards and Nominations:

The artistic prowess of Alaptawan has garnered due recognition in the form of multiple award nominations and awards.

2022 3MUSIC AWARDS Nominee

2022 EMA Nominee

2021 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2020 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2019 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (UEM AWARDS)

2019 Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year (NEA AWARDS)

Musical Impact and Vision:

The influence of Alaptawan transcends the enthrallment of her live renditions. Her foresight encompasses a Ghanaian musical landscape that is conducive to pioneering endeavors, cultivates indigenous aptitude, and has international relevance. Furnished with her distinctive sonority and resolute commitment, she stands ready to create ripples that will be felt well outside the borders of Ghana.

The odyssey of Alaptawan stands as a compelling endorsement of fervor, genuineness, and exceptional artistry. It is advisable to remain attentive to her harmonious enchantment, as her ascent in the musical firmament is still in its nascent stage. 🎵🌟

Watch Bossu by Alaptawan

Alaptawan – Bossu. Credit: YouTube

Who gets the nod?

Given the exceptional array of skilled individuals, the competition for the title of Unsung Artiste of the Year remains highly competitive. Each candidate possesses distinctive qualities, presenting a challenging decision for the electorate. We cordially invite you to witness the revelation of the forthcoming luminary in the realm of Ghanaian music during the TGMA ceremony, scheduled for the 1st of June, 2024.

