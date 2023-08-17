Sister Deborah to headline Naija Agenda Night in Accra

Ghanaian singer Sister Deborah is set to headline the maiden edition of the “Naija Agenda Night” in Accra.

The event, which is organized by TR Records, is aimed at celebrating the Nigerian community in Ghana and offering them and other West Africans the opportunity to experience Afrobeats in Ghana.

It will take place on August 24, 2023, at the Agenda Bar in East Legon.

Sister Deborah, who is known for her hit songs “Kakalika Love” and “Pure Water” is calling on her fans to come out and celebrate her birthday eve with her.

The event is expected to attract a large crowd of Nigerian and Ghanaian music lovers. Tables are available to be reserved via this number 0245541529.

The “Naija Agenda Night” is a welcome addition to the Ghanaian entertainment scene. It is an opportunity for people from all over West Africa to come together and celebrate music.

The “Naija Agenda Night” is sure to be a night to remember. It is a chance to celebrate Nigerian culture and music, and to experience the best of Afrobeats in Ghana.

