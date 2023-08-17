Uk’s Breakthrough Afro-Gospel Artist, JVS Set to Drop Latest Smash Rap Anthem; Winning (Remix)

This Friday 18th August 2023 , UK rapper Jeremy-Von-Sammy ( JVS ) is dropping the biggest afro-gospel summer hit of the year in heady new single, ‘Winning’ (Remix) .

Winning (Remix) has swiftly gained hype and traction on TikTok. Since 2020, the single has been one of JVS’s most-requested remixes — so that’s why, this summer, JVS is honouring his fans and his faith with the afro-gospel hit.

Originally released by DavEorKofi, JVS puts his own masterful flavour on the remix, with a verse that sees him open up about his difficult past and speak the raw truth about his relationship with Jesus. Best of all? The track is a major bop.

It’s impossible to listen to JVS and not catch the positive, powerful vibes he projects when rapping about breaking free and finding light:

“My life was all over the place, chilling with the wrong crowd, not knowing who I was. But Jesus came and saved me and my life was never the same. I was born again. I’m living a

new and blessed life with Jesus – I’m winning, because of Jesus.” — JVS

JVS’s new verse on the track was inspired not just by personal experiences, but also, biblical verses including John 8:36, Romans 6:5 and 2 Corinthians.

The result is an empowered lyrical take on the strength of God’s love: “I was in a hold, yeah / under submission / now I’m finally free / broken out of my prison … You picked me up from off the pavement / Showed me love / That’s so amazing / That’s why every day I gotta praise him.”

The single’s artwork reflects JVS’s verse, with wooden temporary boats, a cross and a hand being pulled from the deep sea up into the air, symbolising the rapper’s rebirth after God saved him.

This bold afro-gospel worship track is for anyone who has ever wanted to give up because they didn’t think they were good enough.

With Winning (Remix), JVS prays for young people who need to hear the message God has placed in his heart: “The journey is never easy, but there’s a God in heaven who loves you dearly.” This track is for you. Stay winning.

‘ Winning (Remix) ’ by JVS ft. DavEorKofi is out this Friday 18th August, 2023 .

ABOUT JVS

South London UK breakthrough artist Jeremy-Von-Sammy (JVS) is a versatile rapper and singer-songwriter of Ghanaian heritage. Creating powerful afrobeats and gospel music inspired by God, JVS was featured on BBC Radio and Capital XTRA — and has been played on internationally too. Follow the rising star:

