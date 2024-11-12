Young Rob drops electrifying new song featuring James Follette

After denying his fans for a while, multi-genre artist Young Rob heats things up with his latest single, How You Do That Thing.

Known for blending genres and showcasing his musical versatility, Rob reunites with acclaimed jazz and soul singer James Follette on this electrifying track.

Produced by the talented Regah, the song captures the vibrant energy of a late-night party scene.

As the beats drop and the lights dim, Rob is captivated by an enchanting woman on the dance floor, and the infectious rhythm pulls listeners into the moment with its irresistible grooves.

Listen to How You Do That Thing by Young Rob & James Follette

How You Do That Thing marks the second collaboration between Rob and Follette, following their 2015 hit Good Woman.

Their return delivers a tune set to light up playlists and dance floors worldwide.

“I wanted to create something that captures that electrifying moment when someone catches your eye in a crowded room,” Rob explains.

“Working with James again has been amazing, and I think fans will feel that energy when they hear it.”

How You Do That Thing is available now on all streaming platforms.

To stay up to date with Young Rob on:

X: @youngrobuk

Instagram: @youngrobofficial

Facebook: Young R.O.B

