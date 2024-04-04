Sister Deborah: Ghanaian Firebrand Flaunts Style in South Africa

Ghana’s own Sister Deborah, birth name Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, is causing a stir in Cape Town, South Africa with her bold fashion choices.

This queen of controversy isn’t just known for her catchy beats; she’s a fiery champion for LGBTQ+ rights too.

Recently, she strutted through undisclosed locations, showcasing not one, but three jaw-dropping gowns. Each a statement piece, each a masterclass in style, these gowns are a visual manifesto of Sister Deborah’s unapologetic spirit.

Look 1

Drip or Drop ⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

Deborah didn’t just enter the room; she owned it, wrapped in a slinky, midnight velvet gown that dared you to look away. Crafted by the provocateurs at THE HOUSE OF PAÓN, the strapless dress featured a daring see-through corset, its cups embroidered with the promise of both class and scandal.

The dress clung to her like a second skin, a testament to the power and confidence that her presence commands. Striding in with colour as deep as her convictions, Deborah was the embodiment of seductive strength – a siren in the night, unafraid to lure in the tough dialogues that others dodge.

Look 2

Drip or Drop ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3.5 out of 5.

For her second look, Sister Deborah utterly defied expectations, slipping into a sinfully elegant white ruffle off-the-shoulder gown from HOUSE OF PAÓN. Dangling by the poolside, she was a vision in white—the gown’s flow whispered of forbidden glamour.

Clutching a white beaded purse from 𝑨𝒈𝒖𝒅𝒊𝒆 by Nana, she was nothing short of tantalizing, a stark departure from her prior, more demure attire. This angelic garb? A coy play of innocence, a tease of her multifaceted artistry.

Look 3

Drip or Drop ⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 3 out of 5.

For her third ensemble, she didn’t just show up, she owned the room. Draped in a spagetti strap gown from Nabi that clung to her like a second skin, elegance, and audacity went hand in hand. And just when you thought she was all about timeless grace, those yellow polarised sunglasses landed a punch of edgy defiance.

The gown’s mosaic of black, blue, and brown? A clear salute to her unapologetic spirit. Sister Deborah didn’t just wear jewelry from UPCYCLED THRIFT Ghana; she bore each piece like a declaration of her unmistakable flair.

Deborah’s fashion choices including braids from Just Sparkle & Shine Beauty Studio are a bold testament to her mercurial prowess, seamlessly oscillating between a commanding presence and ethereal elegance.

Sister Deborah isn’t just playing dress-up; she’s flaunting her daring taste in the face of a society tangled in the throes of LGBTQ+ politics. Her fashion isn’t just about looking good; she’s a walking, talking rebellion, with every outfit screaming support for a cause that refuses to be silenced.

Her threads do more than dazzle; they’re a battle cry for equality, worn proudly and unapologetically. Sister Deborah isn’t here to play—it’s a fashion revolution, and she’s leading the charge.

Whether draped in black or white, Sister Deborah continues to be a force to be reckoned with, both in the music scene and in the fight for equality.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic