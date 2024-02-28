Edem & Sister Deborah Face Off on X Over Omah Lay Concert fiasco – More HERE!

Edem has issued a challenge to Sister Deborah regarding her stance on a contentious incident during a recent Omah Lay concert.

At a recent London concert, Omah Lay asked a woman in the audience to come on stage and dance with him. When she obliged, a curtain was dropped, concealing them, and a spotlight was beamed, creating a circular frame around them, simultaneously highlighting their silhouette.

What ensued, thereafter, was an erotic dance that seemed to have embarrassed the woman’s boyfriend who was left alone where they initially stood together.

If you no take relationship World Cup,you can’t take marriage World Cup..One be dress rehearsal one be show…😊 Unless you no be serious https://t.co/Eq17a5tH1K — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) February 26, 2024

While the moment has been disputed as choreographed, others maintain it was a real spontaneous dance. The latter seems to be the case, seeing as the woman in question has issued an apology.

On X, Ghanaian singer and activist Sister Deborah opined that the apology was needless. According to her, the dance was nothing to be seen as disrespectful to a partner, especially since the two were not married but simply dating.

“I’m really pained the Omah Lay concert girl came to explain. My! Just a dance. Young people, not married, but taking this [dating] thing [as seriously as playing in the] World Cup.

Facts: I was not at global citizen rehearsal

2: I had all access vip tickets for my team and we attended..



Attached is evidence.. 1 vip

Only rehearsal was the crowd singing Toto



Let’s argue respectfully and stay with the topic Mommy Debbie



Another venue(No evidence)

Serious… https://t.co/6ectlUHUix pic.twitter.com/P34p0k7Hc4 — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) February 27, 2024

Simple entertainment. Jamaicans will be laughing. Boys will cheat publicly and not ever dare apologise publicly. The girl erred apologising, in my opinion,” the Kakalika Love hitmaker wrote.

In another follow-up post, Deborah doubled down, asserting the dancer’s boyfriend missed an opportunity.

“They want her to feel for the boy’s insecurities. Instead of him getting a dope video of her on that stage and proudly telling those around that ‘that’s his babe’ (the babe that caught the star of the night (Omah Lay’s) eyes!), he was there [looking pitiful and hurt]. Aaargh,” she bemoaned.

Be blunt as you can..Let’s do facts and not insinuate and leave ppl to assumptions ..I am waiting patiently…I have seen tweets imply things but I want you to be blunt .. so I can respond in a well measured manner https://t.co/d6oLk32rEN — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) February 27, 2024

Rap legend Edem disagreed. He quoted Deborah’s post with a reply, asserting dating must be considered serious if one would succeed in marriage resulting from said dating.

“If you don’t take a relationship [seriously like it’s the] World Cup, you can’t take marriage [seriously like it’s the] World Cup [either]. One is [a] dress rehearsal, [while] one is the show [smile emoji] Unless you are not serious [yourself],” Edem wrote.

Dear wife @staygree.. Stand by and read



Kindly Add the name of your woman friend .. So I can properly dissect the lie and provide you with facts and evidence ..



No coating 😊



I would add handles and tags of Alibis if need be 😊#Truth not #insinuations https://t.co/rSClZkqxCy — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) February 28, 2024

Edem has been married for a decade. Sister Deborah’s last public romantic relationship was with rapper Medikal. Medikal, upon their breakup, married actress Fela Makafui.

Following the breakup, Sister Deborah released Kakalika (Cockroach) Love, with which she decried lies and cheating.

