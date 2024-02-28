Stonebwoy makes key contributions at Island Music Conference in Jamaica

Stonebwoy made waves with insightful inputs at the Island Music Conference 2024 held at the prestigious Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston, Jamaica.

The conference, hosted by music legends Shaggy and Wyclef Jean, brought together industry experts and artists to discuss the latest innovations in the music world.

As a panelist, Stonebwoy shared his insights on the topic “Making Music Videos That Matter,” captivating the audience with his profound understanding of visual storytelling in music.

He emphasized the importance of creating impactful visuals that resonate with viewers and enhance the overall message of the music.

The highlight of Stonebwoy’s appearance was the premiere of his latest music video, “Non Stop.” The video, a stunning visual masterpiece, perfectly complemented the infectious rhythm and powerful lyrics of the song.

Wyclef (@wyclef) took Stonebwoy (@stonebwoy) to his New York home, served him Waakye and had a profound conversation with him.#GhanaMusicpic.twitter.com/mkCDFruBBo — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) February 28, 2024

Stonebwoy’s presence at the Island Music Conference underscored his status as a global music icon and a visionary artist committed to elevating African music on the world stage.

