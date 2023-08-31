fbpx
Sarkodie Set to Perform at Ghana Summer Jam in Canada | Get Your Tickets Now!

Sarkodie Set to Perform at Ghana Summer Jam in Canada | Get Your Tickets Now!
Photo Credit: GSJ

Renowned Ghanaian rap icon, Sarkodie, who has earned numerous awards, is scheduled to perform at the forthcoming Ghana Summer Jam event in Canada.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 8th 2023 inside the National Event Venue, located at 1000 Finch Ave. W. in Toronto, Canada. 

The event dubbed “the world’s biggest Ghana party” is produced by Toronto-based award winning entertainment and marketing company Urban Africa Group as a global platform to promote Ghana music, culture and businesses to the diaspora market.

The event will feature music by top local and international DJs and MCs with many surprise guests set to make special appearances all night.

Sarkodie aka the landlord or the highest is currently headlining his anticipated “Jamz World Tour’ which is making successful rounds in the USA and Canada, selling out multiple venues.

The rapper released a video expressing his excitement to be returning back to Toronto for Ghana Summer Jam after over six (6) years, since his last performance in the mega city.

Tickets are currently selling out fast online at www.GhanaSummerJam.com

