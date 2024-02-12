Meet Lady Freda: The UK-Based Minstrel with an Upcoming Debut Single, “Outpour” – More HERE

With so much excitement and thanksgiving in her heart to God, UK-based Ghanaian singer Lady Freda has announced the release of her debut single dubbed ‘Outpour’ scheduled for February 29, a song that is of so much significance to her as an official maiden single.

Having had several build-ups to this moment as a worshipper in church and on other platforms of worship, the fast-rising singer has come to the point of sharing her gift and the grace of God in her life with the rest of the world.

Freda Akrofi who goes by the stage name Lady Freda is known for her captivating audiences with her spirit-filled voice, intimate worship style, and heartfelt lyrics.

Outpour is Lady Freda’s very first project, a single that was inspired by the events of Act 2. Freda believes a life of the Holy Spirit is all that matters as Christians. The lyrics of the upcoming song provide the platforms for such intimate encounters with the Holy Spirit.

“Receiving the Holy Spirit is likened to being baptized by Fire because the Holy Spirit has a purifying influence in our lives. Just like Pentecost, as we get ready and listen to the song, I pray God purifies us, releases His Spirit upon us, and use us for his glory” – She added.

Outpour was recorded live during the 2023 edition of Lady Freda’s annual worship event dubbed The Outpouring which featured Nigeria’s Victoria Orenze as one of the guest ministers.

The debut single Outpour will be released on February 29, 2024, on all streaming platforms.

About Lady Freda

Freda Akrofi popularly known by the stage name Lady Freda is currently a resident in the United Kingdom but was born and raised in Ghana. Started her basic education at Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute, Achimota – Pokuase, and continued her high school education at Ghana National College, Cape Coast. Freda is also a graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

She is Christian and fellowship with the Trinity Baptist Church in Croydon – London. Freda discovered her passion for music at a very young age, singing in her church choir, and school choir and participating in local talent shows.

Driven by her faith and desire to spread God’s word through her music, Freda embarked on her journey as a gospel minister. Her dynamic vocal range, coupled with her ability to connect with listeners on a spiritual level, quickly garnered attention within the music industry.

Freda’s dedication and love for her craft is evident in her unwavering commitment to honing her skills and delivering performances that inspire and uplifts.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and her deep-rooted faith in God’s word, she infuses her music with messages of hope, love, the walk with the Holy Spirit, and perseverance.

As a budding gospel minister, Freda continues to evolve as a minister of the gospel, exploring new musical styles and collaborating with fellow musicians to create impactful and meaningful songs.

She has invited the renowned God’s general, Pastor Victoria Orenze, and others to her yearly program dubbed The Outpouring.

With her gift, passion, and unwavering devotion to her faith, Freda is poised to make a significant mark in the world of gospel music, touching hearts and souls with her powerful voice inspiring melodies, and most importantly, winning souls for God.

Following Lady Freda on her Social Media platforms below;

YouTube (Subscribe) | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic