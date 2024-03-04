Lady Freda Inserts Maiden Single ‘Outpour’ – Watch/Listen NOW!

Lady Freda, a Ghanaian gospel singer based in the UK, has recently released her first-ever single titled “Outpour.”

This uplifting debut song expresses an earnest longing for spiritual revival and an intimate connection with the Holy Spirit.

Written and arranged by Lady Freda herself, “Outpour” has a fervent, prayerful quality to it. Through impassioned lyrics, the song reveals the need for the presence of God in the life of a believer. The song reveals Freda’s heartfelt hope for renewal in her spiritual walk during difficult times.

Official Cover artwork for Lady Freda’s Maiden Single ‘Outpour’ Photo Credit: Lady Freda/Instagram

The debut single was recorded live at the 2023 edition of Freda’s annual worship event called “The Outpouring.” The event features renowned gospel singers around the world including last year’s guest minister Victoria Orenze, renowned Nigerian gospel singer and preacher.

The release of “Outpour” shows that the talented and anointed Ghanaian songstress is just getting started as far as blessing the people of the world with her gift is concerned.

If the passion with which she delivers “Outpour” is any testament, her future songs will no doubt also encourage, inspire, and call listeners to seek God. Lady Freda is a voice we’ll be hearing more uplifting songs from.

About Lady Freda

Freda Akrofi popularly known by the stage name Lady Freda is currently a resident in the United Kingdom but was born and raised in Ghana.

Started her basic education at Reverend John Teye Memorial Institute, Achimota – Pokuase, and continued her high school education at Ghana National College, Cape Coast.

Freda is also a graduate of the University of Professional Studies, Accra. She is Christian and fellowship with the Trinity Baptist Church in Croydon – London. Freda discovered her passion for music at a very young age, singing in her church choir, and school choir and participating in local talent shows.

Freda’s dedication and love for her craft is evident in her unwavering commitment to honing her skills and delivering performances that inspire and uplifts.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences and her deep-rooted faith in God’s word, she infuses her music with messages of hope, love, the walk with the Holy Spirit, and perseverance.

As a budding gospel minister, Freda continues to evolve as a minister of the gospel, exploring new musical styles and collaborating with fellow musicians to create impactful and meaningful songs.

She has invited the renowned God‘s general, Pastor Victoria Orenze, and others to her yearly program dubbed The Outpouring.

With her gift, passion, and unwavering devotion to her faith, Freda is poised to make a significant mark in the world of gospel music, touching hearts and souls with her powerful voice inspiring melodies, and most importantly, winning souls for God.

Watch the official visuals for Outpour by Lady Freda below:

