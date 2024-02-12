Richy Menseida Inserts Latest Afrofusion Single “Running” – Listen NOW!

Renowned Afrobeat and Highlife artist Richmond Gyamfi, better known as Richy Menseida, unveils his latest musical endeavor with the release of his new single “Running.”

Drawing inspiration from his musical influences such as Wizkid, Bob Marley, Lucky Dube, Daasebre Dwamina, Jay-Z, and Chronix, Richy Menseida’s journey in music began in 2010 during his time in Nigeria.

Richy Menseida’s musical style is a fusion of various genres, reflecting his eclectic taste and diverse influences. This unique blend creates music that resonates with a broad audience, characterized by rich rhythms and captivating melodies.

One notable aspect of Richy Menseida’s music is his exploration of diverse themes. From social commentary to spiritual reflections, his lyrics delve deep into the complexities of the human experience.

He believes that “music is food for the soul,” emphasizing the healing and transformative power of his creations.

Richmond Gyamfi, under his stage name Richy Menseida, emerges as a multifaceted artist, weaving together spirituality, storytelling, and diverse influences in his musical tapestry.

With the recent release of the “Kwaku Lonely” EP and now the single “Running,” Richy Menseida continues to captivate audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the Afrobeat and Highlife music landscape.

Get “Running” Now!

Richy Menseida’s new single “Running” is available on various platforms here.

Experience the vibrant sounds and compelling storytelling of Richy Menseida’s latest release. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Afrobeat and Highlife music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic