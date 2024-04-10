Afro-Gospel Originator? Joseph Matthew lays claim to creating the genre – More HERE!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer Joseph Matthew has claimed to be the originator of Afro-Gospel music.

Afro-Gospel is a vibrant blend of African rhythms and instrumentation with Christian themes.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghana Weekend, Joseph Matthew said,” I’m the originator of Afro-gospel music…Afro-Gospel genre never existed.

When I released my first song ”Nyame Ye” I wasn’t in Ghana…When I came to Ghana to promote my award-winning song ”Blessed” when I came I decided to label it Afro-Gospel because you’re fusing two things.

Previously I was doing Hiplife; I was rapping so when I started doing gospel music I decided to combine the two mixed with authentic African beats”.

Joseph Matthew whose music has transcended borders, is a household name on the gospel music scene in Ghana and the UK.

All his songs offer great inspiration to all Christians and most of the songs are mid-tempo with a beautiful rhythm and a great bass tune and drum beat to match.

He released his debut single track, Hallelujah, in January 2019; Nyame Ye, another smashing hit song in April 2019; My Story in 2020, Not Alone in 2021, The Name 2022, Blessed in 2023 and now Promise Land.

At the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK, his song “Blessed” won the ‘Best Gospel Song of the Year UK’.

