Professor Paws Collaborates with Rising Talent Stryka on Afro-Fusion Anthem “African Life” ahead of his Debut EP

UK/Ghanaian dynamic artist, singer, songwriter and music producer Professor Paws returns to the forefront with his latest release “African Life” featuring the burgeoning talent Stryka.

This lead single serves as a captivating bridge between the Global and African music scenes, uniting diverse talents across borders in a harmonious celebration of culture and creativity. Serving as a testament to the joy and prosperity of life on the continent.

With “African Life,” Professor Paws demonstrates his unparalleled ability to blend rich, Afro-centric rhythms with contemporary sounds, resulting in a uniquely immersive auditory experience. Stryka’s distinctive vocal delivery adds depth and dimension to the track, enhancing its infectious energy and universal appeal.

Cover Artwork: African Life – Professor Paws

This collaboration not only showcases the immense talent of both Professor Paws and Stryka but also highlights the power of music to transcend geographical boundaries and unite listeners around the world. “African Life” is a testament to the vibrant cultural exchange taking place within the global music landscape, where artists like Professor Paws and Stryka are leading the way with their innovative and inclusive approach to music-making.

As “African Life” makes its mark on airwaves and streaming platforms worldwide, Professor Paws invites music lovers to anticipate the release of his highly anticipated EP which is a cumulation of a two-year sonic odyssey across Ghana.

About Professor Paws

Professor Paws. Photo Credit: Professor Paws

Professor Paws ties with the African continent is no new stint. With previous hits like “Bruk Up” and “Sunshine Bright” resonating across African territories, Professor Paws has rapidly emerged as a rising star, garnering widespread acclaim and securing top chart positions on platforms such as MTV Base Europe and Boomplay.

Having established makeshift studios in various locales and collaborating with a spectrum of Ghanaian artists, Professor Paws set out to amplify the voices of his fellow musicians while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the region. His motivation stemmed from a desire to offer a platform to Ghanaian artists amidst the global dominance of Nigerian Afrobeat.

Collaborating with esteemed artists including Mr. Drew, Herman Suede, and Stryka, alongside solo tracks designed to captivate global audiences, Professor Paws showcases his versatility and artistry ahead of his EP. His cultural influence extends beyond borders, with features on BBC shows and extensive radio play on stations like Capital Xtra, Kiss FM, and Ghana Radio.

With plans to promote the EP across social media, press outlets, and radio stations in the UK and Africa, Professor Paws is poised to solidify his position as a trailblazer in the Afro-wave genre.

