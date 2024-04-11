Ruby Akubueze Is Set To Release Debut Single

Renowned for her captivating performances on screen, superstar actress Ruby Akubueze is set to captivate audiences in a whole new way with the release of her debut single, “Keep Me Down.” Marking her foray into the world of music as Rúu, Rúu showcases her versatility and talent with a mesmerizing blend of soulful vocals and captivating melodies.

“Keep Me Down” is a powerful anthem that speaks to overcoming obstacles and staying true to oneself in the face of adversity. With poignant lyrics that resonate deeply, Rúu delivers a heartfelt performance that is sure to leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Produced by acclaimed music producer Wildxyouths, “Keep Me Down” features a dynamic arrangement that seamlessly fuses elements of pop and R&B, creating a sound that is both contemporary and timeless. From its infectious hooks to its soul-stirring verses, the song showcases Rúu’s artistry and undeniable star quality.

Speaking about her debut single, Rúu expresses her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share her music with the world. “Music has always been my passion, and I am thrilled to finally share my debut single, ‘Keep Me Down,’ with the world,” says Rúu. “This song is very personal to me, and I hope that it resonates with listeners on a deep level.”

Cover Artwork: Keep Me Down – Rúu

About Rúu

Rúu, known as Ruby Akubueze, emerges as a promising artist ready to carve her niche in the music industry. Born and raised in the vibrant city of Aba, Rúu’s journey into music began at an early age, influenced by her rich cultural heritage and diverse musical upbringing.

Growing up in a household filled with the sounds of Afrobeat, R&B, and soul, Rúu’s musical journey took shape as she honed her craft through years of dedication and passion. Drawing inspiration from her Nigerian roots and experiences navigating life’s highs and lows, Rúu infuses authenticity and emotion into her music, creating a sound that resonates with listeners on a profound level.

Rúu’s music defies easy categorization, blending elements of R&B, soul, and pop into a unique and captivating sound. With her soulful vocals, poignant lyrics, and infectious melodies, Rúu invites audiences into her world, where every song is a reflection of her deepest thoughts, emotions, and experiences.

Rúu’s style is intrinsic to her personality. It has evolved beyond fashion to become a mode of expression beyond music.

See photos of Rúu

