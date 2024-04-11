The Guinness Accravaganza Presents An Exciting New Edition On April 20

On April 20, 2024, The Gunness Accravaganza, Ghana’s premier multi-sensory artsy experience hosted by the world’s No.1 stout brand, Guinness, will return to its home at Untamed Empire, off the Spintex Road.

Still powered by Guinness’ core belief that Black Shines Brightest and its long-existing ethos of goodness, power, and communion, The Guinness Accravaganza will unite Accra’s foodies, music heads, fashion nerds, and sports enthusiasts, along with arts and culture lovers who enjoy the premium taste and spirit of the iconic black liquid.

This edition will field scores of signature fun experiences elevated to match the capital’s current energy level. Talk of the food pairing experience, which allows fans to unlock free Ghanaian snacks with the purchase of just two cans of Guinness, live viewing of the day’s football matches, a keenly contested tournament that will crown Accra’s FIFA boss and hours of music served from the turntables of the city’s favourite DJs including DJ Lord, Ghana’s newly crowned Best DJ of the Year, Mz Orstin, and DJ Sleek.

Also, performing at the Guinness Accravaganza in April will be Ghana’s most decorated hip-life duo, R2Bees, who will bring a slew of some of the country’s smash hits alongside other compelling names like Jah Lead, Chayuta, and Yaw Darling.

For the first time at the Guinness Accravaganza, attendees will get to enjoy an array of avant-garde art and fashion experiences like paint and sip, collaborative painting, live non-permanent body tattoo art experience and direct fashion collaborations with Accra’s favourite streetwear brands.

Gates open at noon. Prepare to blow your mind with this edition of the Guinness Accravaganza, where there is as much to do during the day as in the evening. Get your ticket for the Guinness Accravaganza at the Untamed Empire on Saturday, April 20, 2024, via accravaganza.com or on USSD: 714999#. VIP packages featuring an exclusive itinerary and table reservations are available via accravaganza.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic