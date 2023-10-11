Bessa Simons Elected President of MUSIGA, Ending Years of Postponed Elections

Celebrated Ghanaian Highlife musician, Bessa Simons, is the new president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), following an election held across all the 16 regions of the country by the group.

The ‘Belembe’ hitmaker emerged victorious in the election which was held on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, discontinuing the series of postponed elections that have bedeviled the organisation for some years now.

The highlife legend was able to secure a total number of 324 votes in the election which was supervised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), with his only contender, Ras Caleb securing 66 votes.

Before the elections, Bessa Simons was the Acting MUSIGA President. He took over after Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour resigned in 2019.

