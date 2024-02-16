Dr Pushkin’s No Go Go feat. Ko-Jo Cue: A New Genre in Ghanaian Music

Dr Pushkin has released a new song titled No Go Go! featuring Ko-Jo Cue and Ataman Nikita in a genre that he describes as “Kologo Fusion”.

The talk about who wins a Grammy from Ghana has been a subject of debate for a long time.

However, very little attention has been paid to the ingenious music being made by musicians without the A-list or Mainstream Tag.

Artists like Wiyaala, Atongo Zimba, Worlasi, and others who stand out for their ingenuity are never considered potential winners.

However, with the release of No Go Go! by Dr Pushkin ft. Ko-Jo Cue and Ataman Nikita, one may be tempted to ask, “What will it take to win a Grammy as a Ghanaian artist?”.

Is it just attempting to fit into popular genres or using established genres as a footing to create imaginative, artful, and inventive music?

Ordinarily, most artists would be clamoring at the successful fusion of sounds that has the potential to birth a new genre or direction.

However, when two talented creatives meet, the satisfaction is in bringing art and impact to the fore; such is the case of this masterpiece of a song. No No Go!

It thrives on rhythmic percussion backed by the pleasing, incessant sound of the Kologo.

In what Dr Pushkin calls “Kologo Fusion”, the genre is not just another attempt at creating something new but a conscious fusion of indigenous sound and musical instruments in popular music genres, offering a refreshing listenership to fans and music lovers.

Despite being a fun song, No Go Go is art-in-protest; the lyrics are a resounding reminder of the need to stand firm against the systematic failures of leadership.

Time and again, Ghanaians have suffered instances where politicians use state institutions to shut up people who speak against the system’s wrongs.

However, No Go Go! is a reminder to the powers that be about the relentlessness of the people despite the oppressive antics. It is a reminder that the people will match and protest till the wrongs become right.

Who else to recruit for such an experimental sound but Ko-Jo Cue? Kojo Amankwah Cue, better known as Ko-Jo Cue, has proven to be an amazing lyricist, storyteller, and voice for the voiceless.

While he doesn’t pick up a megaphone to chant impactful messages, his music has always contained a full dose of serving as a person.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when Dr Pushkin chose to collaborate with him on creating a beautiful song set to be the anthem for protests in Ghana and beyond.

For a rapper whose album “For My Brothers” contains so much about life, he is well-experienced in life to put that to a beat.

Ataman Nikita, a brother to Dr Pushkin, also brought on his melodious voice to No Go Go with hooks and a chorus, giving the song a flawless transition from one point to another.

His impressive vocals combined with the rap performances by Dr Pushkin and Ko-Jo Cue over the beautiful Kologo Fusion instrumental by AzkonnaBeatz has birthed No Go Go, a new sound capable of putting Ghana at the top of ingenious music production.

What is Kologo Fusion?

Kologo is the popular 2-string guitar found mostly amongst the Gurune-speaking ethnic groups of the Upper East Region.

It has become a symbol of what truly exudes the musical culture of that particular ethnic group.

Kologo has also been the instrument behind successful and ingenious artists like Atongo Zimba, King Ayisoba, Stevo Atambire and several traditional musicians from the Bolga area who are conquering the world with the unique sound of the Kologo.

Kologo Fusion is a blend of the Kologo musical instrumental and popular music genres.

While rap has likely been fused with Kologo for decades, the current modern iteration of Kologo Fusion can likely be traced to Soorebia’s “2 Strings” – a track produced by AzkonnaBeatz and featuring rapper Akan.

Artists Wanlov The Kubolor and Stevo Atambire have also contributed immensely through their collective “Alostmen” and their unique brand of Kologo Rap.

No Go Go! is the first of Dr. Pushkin’s Kologo Fusion song, and we can expect several more to appear on the album, including one with Stevo Atambire.

