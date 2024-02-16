fbpx
African Music

Introducing Joeboy’s First Release on His New Record Label After Empawa Exit: Osadebe

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Introducing Joeboy's First Release on His New Record Label After Empawa Exit: Osadebe
Photo Credit: Joeboy

Following his exit from Empawa and the start of his own record label, Joeboy has come through with his first single under the new regime called “Osadebe”. 

Osadebe is a smooth tempo record with themes centered around self-reflection and positive proclamations produced by K-Dreamz.

The song references late Chief Osita Osadebe’s hit single “Osondi Owendi” which was the anthem of the south east and south south parts of Nigeria in the early 2000s. 

“I no dey cross my lane lane, I’m living like Osadebe, Osondi Owendi (meaning One man’s treasure is another man’s trash in english) – This is Joeboy alluding to the fact that he isn’t running the same race as other artistes and isn’t moved by the unnecessary comparisons and pressures that come with being a successful artist from Nigeria. 

Joeboy has come under criticism for being a “quiet artist” that stays out of the media’s eye and audience focus. On Osadebe,

Joeboy let’s everyone that cares to listen know that he loves his lane, doing things the way he wants and still killing it. That’s his preferred lifestyle. 

Setting up The Young Legend record Label and signing to Warner Music is testament to the success Joeboy has enjoyed since he burst onto the scene in 2019 and there’s absolutely no sign of him slowing down.  

“The fact is, you can do things on your own terms and stay in your lane and achieve the same, if not better, results than other people living loudly. I am my biggest competition, I really don’t care what others are doing. The only person that I’m focused on is me” – Joeboy

For more info, Follow Joeboy 

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Tiktok | Youtube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Patoranking releases new album 'World Best' featuring Gyakie, Ludacris, and more

Patoranking releases new album ‘World Best’ featuring Gyakie, Ludacris, and more

7th September 2023

Toyin Ogunniyi inserts latest uplifting worship ballad: Unchangeable God

1st September 2023
Unchangeable God! Toyin Ogunniyi set to release a powerful anthem of faith on September 1

Unchangeable God! Toyin Ogunniyi set to release a powerful anthem of faith on September 1

25th August 2023
Maverick: Kizz Daniel's journey of love, growth, and introspection

Maverick: Kizz Daniel’s journey of love, growth, and introspection

11th August 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker