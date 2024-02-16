Introducing Joeboy’s First Release on His New Record Label After Empawa Exit: Osadebe

Following his exit from Empawa and the start of his own record label, Joeboy has come through with his first single under the new regime called “Osadebe”.

Osadebe is a smooth tempo record with themes centered around self-reflection and positive proclamations produced by K-Dreamz.

The song references late Chief Osita Osadebe’s hit single “Osondi Owendi” which was the anthem of the south east and south south parts of Nigeria in the early 2000s.

“I no dey cross my lane lane, I’m living like Osadebe, Osondi Owendi (meaning One man’s treasure is another man’s trash in english) – This is Joeboy alluding to the fact that he isn’t running the same race as other artistes and isn’t moved by the unnecessary comparisons and pressures that come with being a successful artist from Nigeria.

Joeboy has come under criticism for being a “quiet artist” that stays out of the media’s eye and audience focus. On Osadebe,

Joeboy let’s everyone that cares to listen know that he loves his lane, doing things the way he wants and still killing it. That’s his preferred lifestyle.

Setting up The Young Legend record Label and signing to Warner Music is testament to the success Joeboy has enjoyed since he burst onto the scene in 2019 and there’s absolutely no sign of him slowing down.

“The fact is, you can do things on your own terms and stay in your lane and achieve the same, if not better, results than other people living loudly. I am my biggest competition, I really don’t care what others are doing. The only person that I’m focused on is me” – Joeboy

For more info, Follow Joeboy

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Tiktok | Youtube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic