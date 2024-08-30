Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture meets FOCAP on the Implementation of Act 1048 – Full Details HERE!

On the 29th of August 2024, the Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture met with FOCAP and its allies from the Creative Arts sector.

The ministry was represented by the Honourable Minister Andrews Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister Mark Okraku Mantey, outgoing Chief Director John Agbeko- incoming Chief Director, Director of creative arts Devine Owusu Ansah and head of finance while’s FOCAP was fully represented by its executives and Conveners with the President of the Pan. African Ghana, Ras Caleb, and Artists Club President James Amartey.

The Minister welcomed the group and requested the Chief Director to brief the gathering of our first meeting.

FOCAP President Kojo Preko Dankwa then explained why it was very important for the establishment of the Creative Arts Agency, BOARD and EXECUTIVE SECRETARY to be made for the growth of the creative sector.

The Minister Hon. Egyapa after a brief discussion admitted that the law must be implemented as soon as possible so he indeed tasked his chief Director to put in the necessary measures to ensure that the Board, Executive Secretary and especially working staff are put in place to work by the end of September 2024.

The incoming Chief Director also explained that the appointment letters for the Board members will be dispatched but its approval will depend on how fast the council of state works on it especially during this election season, but he assured us of his maximum effort in making it a possibility early.

FOCAP President on behalf of the group thanked the minister and his team for giving us the hearing on this all-important matter and the Minister also thanked FOCAP and its allies for their efforts in making sure the law works.

Obviously, a group picture was taken, but don’t let the smiles deceive you because FOCAP and its allies will continue to push until the legal board and executive secretary is inaugurated.

FOCAP will like to show appreciation to the Accra Police Regional Commander and his able team for their great response and support when we called on them and we know their doors will be opened anytime we knock on them.

Thanks to our allies in the Creative Arts for their support and believe in FOCAP which was indeed the driving force for this battle and finally to the media especially multimedia, Media General, Kessben group, attractive Mustapha, DerrickManny Everywhere, kyascrptorium and all who supported us in various ways we say we are grateful.

We’ll definitely keep the industry updated on every step along the way till the job is completed.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic