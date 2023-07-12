fbpx
Blacko, Camidoh, Gyakie Nominated in 2023 Headies Awards; Kofi Jamar on 2 Nominated Albums

Photo Credit: the headies/ kofi jamar/twitter

3 of Ghana’s high flying global music exports, Black Sherif, Camidoh and Gyakie have been nominated for the 2023 Headies awards in Nigeria as well as Kofi Jamar being featured in 2 nominated albums in different categories.

This was confirmed by the organisers of the prestigious award scheme in the early hours of Wednesday July 12.

The Ghanaian music stars were nominated in the Best West African Artiste of The Year Category alongside The Therapist from Liberia.

The Academy states the category is for artists of West African descent with the most outstanding achievements and impact across Africa in the year under review.

Black Sherif also bagged a nomination in the ‘African Artiste of The Year’ category alongside Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Rema, Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), and Marwa Loud from Morocco.

Ghanaian rapper and hiphop act, Kofi Jamar also got featured on 2 albums that got nominated in 2 separate categories namely:

  • Gbagada Express by BOJ (Best Alternative Album)
  • Billion Dollar Dreams by JERIQ (Best Rap Album)

Official date for the 2023 Headies is yet to be announced.

