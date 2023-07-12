fbpx
Strongman confirms enjoying music money after leaving Sarkodie's 'SarkCess' Label!

Strongman confirms enjoying music money after leaving Sarkodie's 'SarkCess' Label!
Photo Credit: Sarkodie/strongman/google images

Renowned rapper & Ex-signee of Sarkodie’s “SarkCess” Music, Strongman has maintained that the real success in his music career began after exiting the label.

Strongman signed up with ‘Sarkcess’ label in the year 2017 and unfortunately parted ways with him in 2019.

In an interview with KBN Nkansah, Strongman disclosed how he started to experience financial success after he left the ‘Sarkcess’ music label.

“I think when I was about to leave Sarkcess, that was when I started to make money in music.

Before Sarkcess, I had some money on me which I could even afford to buy a car for myself but I didn’t buy the car, I rather spent it on a phone, you know I’m in Sarkcess music so I have to step up, I was using an android at that time but I had to switch to an iPhone, and I also used some of the money to promote my songs as well so the car money got spent on all these things,” he said.

Strongman acknowledged the fact that Sarkodie really helped him a lot, however, he needed to move on with his life and music career.

“After I left, there is no stress in life anymore. I am not saying Sarkodie did not help and I have never said that. An example; If I was in Form 1 and my level changed to Form two when I was with Sarkcess, you don’t expect me to remain there, I have to fight harder and grow.

He continued; “Sarkcess helped me but at the level I am now, I am happy. It’s not about the money aspect but it’s more like I feel like my mind has been cleared of certain things and when I post anything on social media, there is no sort of restrictions,” he explained.

