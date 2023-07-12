Banzy Banero overcomes hardships to become Ghana’s new rising Star

Ghanaian musician Banzy Banero has overcome a lifetime of tragedy to become a rising star in the music industry.

Born Francis Nii Ayitiah, Banzy Banero lost his father at a young age and was forced to take on the responsibility of manhood. He then moved to Teshie with his mother, only to lose her three years later.

The young singer who grew up in Osu infuses in his everyday music the happenings in his life and believes his story is best told in his music.

Photo Credit Banzy Banero

As a kid growing up in Osu, Banzy faced the wrath of life as the responsibility of manhood was placed on him when his father died at an early age.

Despite these hardships, Banzy Banero never gave up on his dream of becoming a musician. He began writing songs as a teenager, and his unique sound and heartfelt lyrics quickly caught the attention of fans.

In recent years, Banzy Banero has seen his star rise even further. His hit song “Hosanna” has topped the charts in Ghana.

Banzy Banero’s meteoric rise in the music industry serves as a reminder that extraordinary dreams can be achieved with determination and talent.

His unique sound, combined with his commitment to making a positive impact, sets him apart as an artist with a promising future.

His TikTok-enhanced hit Hossana which has climbed the music charts and made great numbers across all musical platforms.

Banzy Banero’s story is an inspiration to anyone who has ever faced adversity. He is a testament to the power of determination and the importance of never giving up on your dreams.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic